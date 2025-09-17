Beer reviews: Fisher Beer Hop Back and Offset PNW Pils 

Mike Riedel

Fisher - Hop Back: A "hop back" is a filter of sorts, which is inserted between points when the beer is transferred and cooled from the kettle, into the fermentation tank. The main purpose of a hop back is to transfer delicate hop oils and aromas that would otherwise be boiled off in the kettle. For this ale, the Fisher crew used whole-cone Simcoe hops.

This hazy yellow ale pours with a modest white head, leaving an attractive lacing on the glass—a promising start for a flavorful experience. The aroma captivates with a medley of hop notes. Pine needles, bright grapefruit, and sweet pineapple leap forward, beautifully complemented by a subtle, soft stone fruit character. Beneath these aromatic hops, a clean, bready malt presence provides a grounded backdrop, allowing the hops and yeast esters to shine without being overwhelmed. It's a harmonious nose that promises refreshing and dynamic tasting.

On the palate, a mild bitterness marks the initial sip, transitioning into a wave of juicy grapefruit and pineapple flavors. A slightly resinous pine edge then emerges, adding depth to the hop profile. True to its aromatic promise, the malt recedes into the background, providing just enough support to highlight the pronounced hop characteristics without ever becoming dominant. The beer finishes crisp and dry, with a satisfyingly moderate body that keeps it incredibly drinkable.

Verdict: This 5.0 percent pale ale is a great showcase of Simcoe hops. Its light body, coupled with an explosion of juicy and resinous hop flavors, makes for an incredibly drinkable ale. It's a stellar choice for anyone seeking a vibrant, hoppy beer that doesn't sacrifice drinkability for flavor. I wholeheartedly recommend this to anyone looking for a refreshing, hop-forward experience with a lot of personality.

Offset - PNW Pils: Named for the hop region that put American craft beer on the map, this isn't your traditional German pilsner. Instead, it's a damn delicious fusion that feels like the best pale ale from 2007 got together with a perfectly executed, contemporary German-inspired pilsner.

The hop selection here is pretty cool, featuring HBC1134—a new experimental variety designed to mimic noble hops from continental Europe—alongside American Noble Cascade, a byproduct of Cryo hop production. Another cool aspect here is the brewing technique: No hops were added after the 40-minute mark in the boil. The Offset team's use of these hops really shines here, delivering a fresh and vibrant hop presence.

This lager presents exceptionally well, showcasing this unusual approach to the style. The aroma is dominated by classic noble hop notes, primarily fresh grass and an inviting herbaceousness that promises a crisp experience. The beer presents what could be described as an almost dry-hopped character.

On the palate, this 5.0 percent beer reveals subtle hints of floral elegance, a whisper of pine and a touch of citrus that brightens the profile. These hop characteristics are well grounded by a foundation of toasty biscuits and a delicate touch of honey from the malt, providing a wonderful balance and depth.

Verdict: The PNW Pils is a fun and delicious departure from the norm. It's crisp, clean and incredibly flavorful, offering a unique blend of old-world inspiration and new-world innovation. If you're seeking a brilliantly executed lager that pushes boundaries and offers a distinctively American craft interpretation, this one is an absolute must-try.

I wish City Weekly had its own pub, where I could be your personal beertender and serve all these beers to you in one setting. For now, you'll have to do the legwork yourselves. You can find Offset's beers in SLC at places like The Bayou and Slackwater, but if you want beer to take home, Offset in Park City is the place. Fisher, of course, is always the source for their draft beers. Stay close—"wet hop" versions of these beers are coming soon. As always, cheers!