Bar X Buys Cotton Bottom Inn

The Bar X group recently bought the Cotton Bottom Inn (6200 S. Holladay Blvd.), perhaps best known for its legendary garlic burgers. This purchase adds Cotton Bottom to the Bar X family of restaurants that include Bar X, Bar Deluxe and Park City's Eating Establishment. The restaurant group's game plan is to develop Cotton Bottom into a modernized, accessible place for lovers of fine garlic burgers by expanding and renovating the existing space. While it's an exciting development—the Bar X group has a positive reputation for injecting new life into local establishments—it's also bittersweet to see an unapologetic place like Cotton Bottom get an overhaul. I will be watching with bated garlic breath to see what Bar X does with the place.

Sweet Lake Opens in Draper

Our friends at Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade have expanded their operation to a new Draper location (519 E. 12300 South), and we hope the folks in Draper know how lucky they are. Sweet Lake has made a name for itself as one of Downtown Salt Lake's most venerated breakfast and brunch destinations, and spreading the word is a good thing. We're seeing a lot of downtown restaurants expand into the Draper area, which, combined with that city's existing eateries, is turning it into a fun foodie playground. If a trip to Sweet Lake's new location is your inaugural visit, go big with The Hoss or go home.

Pre-Thanksgiving Sugar Rush

Local up-and-coming bakery Streusel SLC (streuselslc.com) is hosting a pre-Thanksgiving bake sale for anyone seeking some tasty rolls, cookies or other pastries for the holidays. While Streusel's products are usually sold in local stores and cafés like Caputo's and Maud's, owners Andrew Corrao and Marissa Bean will be selling baked goods from their kitchen in South Salt Lake (2163 S. Richards St.) on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from noon to 7 p.m. Streusel is known for its pies, brownies and blondies, though they're also planning on serving up some specialty items for this event. They expect a good-sized crowd, but preorders can be arranged via Streusel's website.

Quote of the Week: "I suppose I will die never knowing what pumpkin pie tastes like when you have room for it."

—Robert Brault

