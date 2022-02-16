Banning Seltzers Could Sink Utah Olympic Bid 

News that Utah lawmakers would ban hard seltzers threw Olympic organizers into a tizzy (not to be confused with a "fizzy"). The forces that brought the 2002 Winter Games to Utah have been pumping up a bid for the 2030 or 2034 Olympics. Recently, boosters gathered to light the Olympic torch to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Games that put Utah on the map. (We had been pretty much invisible before that—except for Brigham Young's 27 wives.)

Gov. Spencer Cox is "totally up" for the Games coming back to Zion—although global warming is real and snow may be a thing of the past, Utah has the best venues south of the Arctic Circle. While Cox didn't mention 5% vodka seltzer, it clearly was the elephant in the stadium. Muttering behind the scenes neared panic levels as Utah organizers feared that lack of the flavored drinks popular with kids could scuttle their sway with the International Olympic Committee.

Although the IOC fat cats prefer champagne, they want to ensure a party atmosphere prevails at the Olympics and that means beer and seltzer 24-7. But boosters know they must also include green Jell-O with little, white marshmallows to salve the jitters of the Old Guys in the Tower of Power who have the final say on seltzer. Bottoms up guys!

Utah Dems Battle Cry: Remember the Alamo

In what could be a new political tactic, former Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams put forth a brilliant, if slightly flawed, idea for his party—don't run anyone. While it may lack perfection, it could prove to be better than a jab with a sharp stick.

McAdams lost his 4th District seat to MAGA Republican Burgess Owens and doesn't believe he can win it back. Lately, he's been eyeballing Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who promised to limit himself to two terms but is now running for a third. McAdams postulates that Dems cannot beat Lee, either, in Red Utah, where they are associated with Beelzebub.

As first reported by Tribune ace Robert Gehrke, McAdams wants Democrats to support independent Evan McMullin. As a former member of the GOP, he could pull Republican voters who have had a gutful of Lee, while also attracting Dems who would vote for Spongebob Squarepants to rid themselves of the snot-nose conservative.

But not everyone loves the plan. Democratic senate candidate Kael Weston says it would be like surrendering before the first shot. Remember the Alamo! OK, but "Remember the Alamo," doesn't bring with it a lot of confidence—they all got slaughtered. On the other hand, maybe it is fitting for Utah Democrats.

Introducing the All New White House Plumbers

There is a weird symmetry between Richard Nixon and Donald Trump and it has to do with plumbers—sort of. The "Plumbers" of the Nixon administration and the 1972 break-in of the Democratic Headquarters in the Watergate Building led to one of this country's greatest political scandals. Ever paranoid, Nixon huddled with his brain trust, H.R. Haldeman and John Erlichman, to stop news leaks—they created the White House Special Investigation Unit, aka the "Plumbers," to do the dirty work. They all ended up in jail, except Nixon, who was pardoned by President Gerald Ford.

Flash forward—in early December 2019 an exasperated Trump told reporters that, "People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once." WTF. Was he eating too many Big Macs or was it just one of his rantings like when he said windmills "ruin the atmosphere, kill birds and cause cancer."

Then, last week, the toilet tantrum came into focus when former White House aids revealed Trump would often flush documents down the toilet to the point where they were regularly clogged. Call the plumbers! OK, maybe the Nixon-Trump comparison is a stretch but at least we're getting insight into Trump's level of sophistication and it makes Nixon look brilliant.

Postscript—That's a wrap for another week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of the Gazpacho Police so you don't have to. In case you missed the latest on the summer soup from southwest Spain, Georgia Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene announced that "Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police" were spying on Republicans in Congress. The staff here at Smart Bomb knew that food critics could be mean, but gazpacho police?

We were completely unaware that Republicans even liked gazpacho or would admit to MAGA America that they would ever consider the elitist potage. Wilson says he and the band know better to pull into a small-town diner and order gazpacho. The real Americans might lynch you.

Closer to home, the righteous Utah Legislature can walk in the light now that they have cut state income taxes from 4.95% to 4.85%. For a family of four making $72,000, that adds up to $8 a month. Republican leaders boast it will "put cash in the pockets of Utahns." So it looks like we can go to Burger King after all.

While you're enjoying your fries, try not to think of $164 million less for the state's Education Fund and that those two kids and their family of four are getting screwed. But hey, tax cuts are like right-wing judges—you can never have too many.

OK Wilson, we could take our tax cuts and get some gazpacho. But we know you and the band would rather spend your eight bucks on mango seltzer. No? Too shi-shi? Alright then how about a ballad for one of our favorite drunks who loved wine and whiskey:

Hey Jack Kerouac, I think of your mother

and the tears she cried, they were cried for none other

than her little boy lost in our little world that hated

and that dared to drag him down, her little boy courageous.

who chose his words from mouths of babes got lost in the wood.

Hip flask slinging madman, steaming cafe flirts.

they all spoke through you.

Hey Jack, now for the tricky part,

when you were the brightest star, who were the shadows?

Of the San Francisco beat boys you were the favorite.

Now they sit and rattle their bones and think of their blood stoned days.

You chose your words from mouths of babes got lost in the wood.

The hip flask slinging madman, steaming cafe flirts,

in Chinatown howling at night.

Allen baby, why so jaded?

Have the boys all grown up and their beauty faded?

Billy, what a saint they've made you,

just like Mary down in Mexico on All Souls' Day.

You chose your words from mouths of babes got lost in the wood.

Cool junk booting madmen, street minded girls

in Harlem, howling at night.

What a tear stained shock of the world,

you've gone away without saying goodbye

"Hey Jack Kerouac"—Natalie Merchant/10,000 Maniacs