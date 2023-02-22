click to enlarge

Ballot Battles, Again?

The Republican elites aren't about to give up their hold on the party, and that is evident from the latest bill making its way through the Utah Legislature. HB393 simply states that no matter how hard you try to avoid the GOP caucus system, it will be a cold day in hell if you do. Back in 2014, moderate Republicans ran a voter initiative to add a path to the primary ballot through signature gathering. A compromise resulted in a hybrid primary system, allowing both a party caucus and a direct primary election. The Utah Republican Party sued and awaits divine intervention. Testimony on the bill called the caucus system "the heart of our elections." If the bill passes, it would set a 70% threshold at the nominating convention and kick off the ballot any ne'er-do-wells who may have gathered signatures from the broader GOP population. In other words, if you're not part of the powerful fringe caucus, you don't and won't count.

Aqua Men

Remember the Year of Water, or whatever legislators called it? It was supposed to be a time when lawmakers actually acted to save the shrinking Great Salt Lake. It's obvious that they don't know how to do that—or at least that they won't do the hard work that would make a difference. To their credit, though, one bill—HB491—recognizes that and sends the problem to an as-yet-unnamed commissioner—a czar, if you will. This person, appointed by the governor, will work with groups and agencies to figure out how to get water to the lake. He (likely) will be able to tell state agencies what to do. The question on everyone's mind is if that person will target golf courses and the water alfalfa farms use, or if he will address any of the fossil fuels being used or transported through the state and contributing to climate change.

Conversion Ban Stands

Sometimes you think a matter has been settled, and then along comes the Utah Legislature. To the horror of the LGBTQ+ community, a recent bill—HB228—looked again at conversion therapy. The public thought the issue had been handled in 2020 when Utah banned conversion therapy, a practice in which therapists or counselors try to change the sexual orientation of a minor. "The updated legislation will allow mental health professionals to provide care in a 'neutral' way to assist a minor who is seeking information about sexual orientation or gender identity," The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Fortunately, there are legislators who have nonconforming relatives, and so they are better able to relate to the problems of trying to convert someone. WebMD, among other medical resources, notes that there is no evidence that conversion therapy actually works to change a person's sexual orientation and, in fact, it is highly harmful to a person's psychological well-being.