 Ask Me Anything (Not) | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 22, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

Ask Me Anything (Not) 

Poisoned Pen, Claims to Fame

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Ask Me Anything (Not)
Take a wild guess here: What do you suppose the religious affiliation of Utah's GOP candidates for governor might be? Indeed, every single one is a member of the formidably named Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In fact, according to a candidate questionnaire published in The Salt Lake Tribune, only the two Democratic candidates even waffled a little from it. One said he believes in the separation of church and state, and the other felt he had to explain that his mother is Mormon but his father isn't. While religion often plays a part in elections, the issue usually comes from opposing parties when they question if a candidate can govern independently. That happened in the John F. Kennedy election, and of course, in the #fakenews that Barack Obama was Muslim. The Trib made an error in judgment asking this question, but then religion is what the GOP is all about. Just ask Sen. Mike Lee who wants to make sure faith-based entities get part of the coronavirus relief package. Too bad small businesses can't tithe.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Poisoned Pen
Ethan Chandler got a letter to editor printed in both daily newspapers. And to look at the letters, you'd think he and his cohorts have the "facts," and we should dismiss all the hype over COVID-19. So, here's a question for newspaper editors: Would you allow letters from gun-rights advocates saying that the numbers are clear—only 36,000 people are killed by gun violence each year, so Americans have a right to shoot anyone they please? There may be a debate going on about how serious COVID-19 is, but the scientific facts are clear. These alternative facts, which the Washington Post discovered come from a "trio of far-right, pro-gun provocateurs," sparked outrage and protests in Utah and across the nation. This me-me-me generation of free-thinkers demand an opening of the economy because they don't care if they get the virus. Esquire put it eloquently: "This is less AstroTurf than it is a spreading poisonous kudzu fed by the toxic sludge that has flowed under the conservative movement for decades." Protesters apparently don't care if you get it, because they've been hearing the wildly inaccurate mantra that it's just as deadly as the flu. Newspapers usually state that they have the right to vet their letters to the editor for dangerous inaccuracies. None of the constitutional amendments come without some restriction. But first, the papers will have to acknowledge that science is right—and Ethan Chandler is wrong.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Claims to Fame
Thumbs up to the commenter on The Salt Lake Tribune site who drew our attention to Eric Moutsos, the organizer of Utah protests to re-open everything. Moutsos has since gained national notoriety, appearing in USA Today, the nightly newscasts, NPR, The New York Times and more. But no Utah outlet saw fit to bring up his background. NPR even called him "a former police officer who now works in solar energy in Utah." His claim to fame came from anti-gay and anti-LDS rantings on social media, detaining gay men for kissing in public and, of course, being a religious-rights activist.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • Just the Facts, Please

    Just the Facts, Please, Jostling for Position, Farm Market Essentials
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 15, 2020

  • Unregulated Pollution

    The Environmental Protection Agency has decided that protection is the last thing it wants to do during a pandemic and has suspended monitoring and reporting requirements.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 8, 2020

  • Stay Confused

    This should be amusing. Some Utah Republicans are out of their minds—still—over the law allowing signature-gathering for candidates.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Apr 1, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation