click to enlarge

Arts Fest Big Deal Brunch

The best way to close out the Utah Arts Festival (uaf.org) is with a few tickets to their annual Big Deal Brunch on August 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can start their day with a stocked brunch buffet complete with juice and coffee along with some brunch cocktails that can be purchased individually. Brunch admission comes with a ticket to the Arts Festival, so this is a great way to experience one of Salt Lake's most anticipated post-summer events. Individual tickets are $35, but tables of 8 can also be reserved for $400. Wrangle a group of artistically minded buddies that are down for getting a little day drunk and you've got yourself a helluva day planned.

Bewilder Brewing Food and Beer Pairing

The folks at Bewilder Brewing (445 S. 400 West, bewilderbrewing.com) are hosting one of their famous food and beer pairings on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Like past installments of this celebration of beer's longtime relationship with good food, attendees will get a multi-course meal that comes with specially selected beer pairings. The event coincides with the release of a new beer form the Bewilder team along with a tour of the brewery. It's a great way to experience local food and brews, and the Bewilder team always takes special care to make sure attendees enjoy themselves. Reservations are available via the Bewilder Brewing website.

Crime and a Cocktail

The folks at Hammered Copper (thehammeredcopper.com) keep planning great cocktail events, and this one sounds especially up my alley. Add one part true crime exposition and one part thematic cocktail distribution to Industry SLC (650 S. 500 West), shake liberally, and you get Crime and a Cocktail. It's a perfect way to kick off spooky season as members of The Hammered Copper prepare cocktails thematically matched to a true crime story delivered by members of The Living Podcast. Attendees will learn all there is to know about a grisly crime drama while picking up the secrets of whipping up their own cocktail at home. The event takes place on Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available via EventBrite.

Quote of the Week: "My friends speak of my drinking, but they know not of my thirst." –Anonymous