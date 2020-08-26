 Artist Marketplace | Arts & Entertainment | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

August 26, 2020 Culture » Arts & Entertainment

Artist Marketplace 

A sampling of local visual artists in current exhibitions

RON RUSSON
  • Ron Russon

Artists and art galleries throughout Utah are facing challenges in a time of economic uncertainty. Yet many galleries are open—either with in-person hours promoting limited entry and social-distanced safety, or online—to allow folks to continue supporting those businesses and the work of their represented artists. Here are just a few current exhibitions, and how you can support those artists.

Ron Russon, Gallery MAR: As part of the group show A New Way, Gallery MAR in Park City (436 Main St., Park City, gallerymar.com) presents new work by Utah native Ron Russon, who was raised in a rural area outside of Lehi. Russon's works in oils explore his connection to the outdoors life of the West, whether that means downhill skiing or the local wildlife ("Three Bears" is pictured). Find Russon's art through the gallery, or at russonstudio.com.

ADKINSON
  • Adkinson

Lawrence Wayne Adkinson, Local Colors of Utah Gallery: The "upcycled" sculpture art of Lawrence Wayne Adkinson is featured at Local Colors of Utah Gallery (1054 E. 2100 South, Sugar House, localcolorsart.com) in the exhibition Caught Up in Dreams now through Sept. 15. A Kansas native and retired machine press operator now living in Salt Lake City, Adkinson uses discarded objects to create new and vibrant works ("Free Jazz" is picture), incorporating a key into every work as a personal symbol of usefulness. Visit lwacreations.com for more info.

JUSTIN WHEATLEY
  • Justin Wheatley

Justin Wheatley, David Ericson Fine Art: Clinton, Utah native Justin Wheatley showcases his love of nature and architecture in an online-only solo show through David Ericson Fine art (davidericson-fineart.com). Local structures are prevalent in his work ("Fairview Barn" is pictured), along with scenes of the Utah landscape. While the physical gallery is not open, local drop-off is available for purchases, and individual appointments to view works in person are available; call 801-300-0546 for details.

REBECCA CAMPBELL
  • Rebecca Campbell

Rebecca Campbell, Modern West Fine Art: As part of the group show Right Here Right Now of all women artists commemorating the centennial of the 19th amendment, Modern West Fine Art (412 S. 700 West, modernwestfineart.com) features the work of Rebecca Campbell. The Salt Lake City native explores the subject of femininity in Utah through her work, including "Diamond Valley" (pictured), which is dedicated to her mother, who struggled with depression. Visit rebeccacampbell.net for additional artist information.

