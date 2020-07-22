click to enlarge

Arlo Restaurant Opens

The Marmalade neighborhood recently welcomed Arlo Restaurant (271 N. Center Street, 385-266-8845, arlorestaurant.com), a contemporary American restaurant from Chef Milo Carrier. Arlo has moved into the space that was once occupied by Em's, a Marlmalade favorite until the owner retired a few years ago. In that time, Carrier has worked to bring his concept of a full-service "elevated" casual restaurant to the area. With the pandemic in full swing, Arlo is adopting a flexible approach to their menu, which includes pizza, pasta and salads that Chef Milo will be playing around with as the restaurant continues. Taking advantage of the stellar patio that the space provides, Arlo is currently accepting reservations for socially distant patio dining.

New Roots Farmers Market at the IRC Office

New Roots is a national program created by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) that gives refugees the resources they need to provide food for themselves and others. The Utah chapter of New Roots has been hosting farmers markets around town since June, the most recent of which will take place at the IRC's Salt Lake offices (221 S. 400 West) starting on July 22 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and taking place every Wednesday through Oct. 7. In addition to supporting refugees, the New Roots Markets will help customers who receive EBT or SNAP benefits by matching every dollar spent up to $30 with in-market credit. On top of that, this is a great place to get locally-grown produce and other foods from countries outside the U.S. Check out newrootsslc.com for more info.

Explore Utah With Chocolate

The chocolatiers at Taste Artisan Chocolate (117 N. University Avenue, Provo, 385-312-0331, taste-chocolate.com) have teamed up with Utah County tourism group Explore Utah Valley (utahvalley.com) to produce a batch of chocolates inspired by iconic Utah Valley destinations. The team at Taste took their cues from the vintage travel posters created by Explore Utah Valley, and plan on creating each chocolate concoction with ingredients like dried cherries, honeycomb and almonds grown and produced by farmers in Utah County. The series will consist of three bars inspired by, respectively, the Radha Krishna Temple, Historic Provo and Mount Timpanogos, and can be preordered via Taste's website.

Quote of the Week: "Immigrants, we get the job done." –Lin-Manuel Miranda