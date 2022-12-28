Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema needs an instruction manual and The Tribune picks its Utahn of the Year 

Some people are just troublesome. To wit—Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was a Democrat but transitioned to be an independent (read: conservative spy).

Despite the Senate handbook that says "staff are not compensated for the purpose of performing personal activities," a 37-page memo from Sinema to her staff outlines the dos and don'ts she demands. Demands such as: always have a room-temperature bottle of water at the ready; never book her a flight on Southwest Airlines; always schedule a weekly hour-long massage; be sure to check with her on Mondays to get a grocery list. No Wilson, we are not making this up.

But there's more—the sleuths here at Smart Bomb have discovered another memo: never talk about the vibrators in the desk drawer; never mention big donations from hedge funds, pharmaceutical companies or Victoria's Secret; always make sure her bath is exactly 112 degrees; be sure to place Velos "Pleasure Serum" near the tub; never discuss her shoes or mention Imelda Marcos; never confirm she was a Jack Mormon; never ever verify she called Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush "the real Saddam and Osama lovers;" when asked why in Congress she wears dresses that reveal her shoulders, curtly respond that the Second Amendment guarantees the right to bare arms.

Cats and Dogs? Nah, It's Raining Lizards

It's raining lizards in south Florida—again—after a mass of arctic air dove into the Sunshine State last week. It's not the first time. The staff here at Smart Bomb reported in February that iguanas resting in tree tops froze and started falling from their perches all over the place—on cars, on people, on skateboarders and strollers.

What kind of umbrella do you need for that? Hello, yes, can you help us, we're looking for iguana parasols? It's practically biblical—but instead of raining frogs as it did when the Egyptians refused to free the Israelites, it was raining six-pound lizards.

FYI: The thing about raining frogs is not fiction. It's a rare meteorological phenomenon where frogs get swept up in a storm, travel miles and then fall from the sky when the clouds release their water. The Bible doesn't lie: Exodus 8:2-14. The Lord said, "If you refuse to let them go, behold, I will smite your whole territory with frogs."

But there's no mention in the Good Book of raining lizards. Just imagine the shock for those old folks in retirement homes who moved to Florida to escape the weather up north. "Hazel, come here quick, it's raining lizards!" "Darn it, Fred, you've missed your meds again." "No seriously, Hazel, it's actually raining big-ass lizards." "That's it, Fred, I'm calling your therapist—and take your damn meds."

'Large Marge' in Deep You-Know-What

As of late, she's been called "a trailer park hood rat," a "threat to national security" and one far-right radio pundit noted that after recent media coverage of her divorce, she has "stopped talking about dildos and butt plugs." Exactly who are these ultra-conservatives talking about?

If you guessed QAnon acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene, you'd be right. Georgia Rep. MTG has found herself in the crosshairs of her one-time fellow crazies. You're right Wilson, it couldn't happen to a nicer person.

It seems they don't like her supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker 'cause he's not extreme enough. "There is something so odd about what is going on between McCarthy and MTG," wrote far-right organizer Ali Alexander. McCarthy must be blackmailing her, said pundit Mike Crispi, nothing else makes sense. Radio host Stew Peters didn't hold back, either. "Marjorie is not America First, but regrettably a faker and a liar who raised millions claiming she would impeach Biden."

Others in her caucus couldn't help but to mention MTG's alleged affairs with a "tantric sex guru" as well as the manager of her gym. When the Republican-controlled House convenes in January, expect a lot of body slams, knuckle shuffles and flying leg locks. WWE and professional wrestling won't have anything on this show.

Postscript—That's it for another festive week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of would-be insurrectionists so you don't have to. It's a dirty job but someone has to do it.

The freshly minted Jan. 6 Committee report reveals that Utah Sen. Mike Lee spent a month trying to convince state legislatures to endorse a second set of electors that would vote for Trump. When the plot looked to be failing, Lee changed course and eventually voted to certify Biden's election.

On Christmas Day, The Salt Lake Tribune announced its readers pick for "Utahn of the Year." Holy Jack Gallivan, they selected Mike Lee! You're right Wilson, that's about all you need to know about Utah. Meanwhile, back at the Tribune tower, the editorial board selected its own "Utahn of the Year"—University of Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham, who made $6 million this year. And that's about all you need to know about college sports.

The salary of the president of the University of Utah, Taylor R. Randall, was $524,109 in 2021—not exactly peanuts but still some $5.5 million less than the football coach. But still, the university post pays a lot more than that of U.S. senator—Mike Lee only makes $174,000. No wonder he shops at Mr. Mac.

Alright Wilson, Whittingham's Runnin' Utes are headed back to the Rose Bowl and that's a good thing. But the Utah Fight Song—aka "A Utah Man Am I"—has been labeled as a, well, a sexist, backward, male chauvinist ditty. Things could get a little dicey, so it might be wise for the band to have goalie masks at the ready, just in case. OK, hit it and then duck:

I am a Utah Man, sir, and I live across the green,

Our gang it is the jolliest that you have ever seen.

Our coeds are the fairest and each one's a shining star,

Our yell, you'll hear it ringing through the mountains near and far!

Who am I, sir,

A Utah Man am I!

A Utah Man, sir,

Will be 'til I die.

Ki-yi!

We're up to snuff, we never bluff, we're game for any fuss.

No other gang of college men dare meet us in a muss.

So fill your lungs and sing it out and shout it to the sky,

We'll fight for dear old crimson for a Utah Man am I!

Ki-yi!

Who am I, sir,

A Utah Man am I!

A Utah Man, sir,

Will be 'til I die.

Ki-yi!

We may not live forever on this jolly good sphere,

But while we do we'll live a life of merriment and cheer,

And when our college days are o'er and night is drawing nigh,

With parting breath we'll sing that song: "A Utah Man Am I."