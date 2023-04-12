click to enlarge

Any Port in a Storm

You just can't go to the bank with things like air and light pollution, or damage to the wetlands and farms. It's not a game that Utah likes to play when the other side offers something to "create new employment opportunities, expand rail services, improve movement of materials in and out of western Utah and better utilize railroad infrastructure which would reduce truck traffic and maximize regional transportation resources." Fox 13 News reported on one of the latest great economic ideas from the Utah Inland Port Authority, which is determined to turn the state into a rail and truck haven. The Tooele County Council is considering a satellite port on a piece of unincorporated Tooele County land south of Interstate 80. The port authority has also approved the creation of a new project area outside of Cedar City—The Iron Springs Port, which will provide unnecessary tax breaks (up to $83 million) to port developers Savage Services and Commerce Crossroads, according to the Stop the Polluting Port group.

No Democrats Allowed

Legislators, many of whom pushed for the inland port, showed how much they fear clean air advocates. Gov. Spencer Cox had the audacity to appoint Democratic Salt Lake County Council member Suzanne Harrison—a physician—to the Utah Air Quality Board, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. When Harrison was a legislator, she apparently didn't show the necessary deference to the fossil fuel industry, and that upset some Republicans. Her votes reflected a move toward cleaner fuel and that made her "not a team player." Harrison has had to overcome partisan politics before, as she was gerrymandered out of her legislative district. Utah Democrats are up against a supermajority at the Capitol, and a Republican is set to fill the Air Quality Board slot.

Gas Guzzling

The Kum & Go gas station just might go. Neighbors and businesses have been lobbying against the fueling station set to go in next to Sugar House Park on the old Sizzler site. It's a crowded area with heavy traffic, and city planners now say there's a risk of a gas tank leak or contaminated runoff that could damage soils and water resources in the park, Parleys Creek or farther downstream, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. The mayor had said city code prevented her from stopping the development, but the planners' 78-page report came to another conclusion. "Just because the roadway can physically handle the increase in traffic, does not mean the community can," planners wrote. The effects of more truck traffic on pedestrians and cyclists could be catastrophic. Planners have listed conditions if Kum & Go wins approval, but they are unlikely to stanch the damage. A decision may be made at an April 12 hearing just as City Weekly goes to press. The outcome may depend on the public's outrage. CW