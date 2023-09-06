Anger is as American as apple pie, but F-bombs will cost you in Park City 

OK Wilson, this is serious. Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell was found guilty of spewing the F-word at cross-country skiers and fined $160. Just imagine if everyone dropping the F-bomb was penalized by the judicial system. We could retire the national debt.

Rage is fulminating from coast to coast. Thank you, Fox News. Passengers are punching out flight attendants. Patients are threatening to kill healthcare workers. And if you're on a local school board, watch out.

Councilman Rubell lives next to the Park City Golf Course, which is used as a cross-country ski track in the winter. According to a police report, a group of skiers paused last winter near his house and Rubell flipped them off—just because. When the salutation was returned, the councilman let loose with a slew of expletives that witnesses said went on for five minutes.

"You f--kers are always doing this ... don’t worry, we’re going to shut you f--kers down." No Wilson, we don't know if he's a MAGA man, but like many people he's had it up to here.

Some say that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign gave people permission to act out on their frustrations. But long before that, right-wing conservatives found ways to monetize hate. That's about as American as you can get. Patriotic hating. Land of the free, home of “up yours.”

Who’s the Apprentice Now, Fat Boy?

“You're Fired!” Then-real estate mogul Donald Trump gained notoriety when he hosted the popular reality TV show The Apprentice on NBC from 2004 through 2006. The audience would wait each week for Trump's signature edict, when he would bellow at the contestant (apprentice), “You're fired!”

Don't look now, but Trump's criminal trial in Georgia will be live-streamed and this time, Trump will be the apprentice. But instead of looking to secure a job, he'll be trying to stay out of prison. For that he'll need “not guilty” verdicts to each of the 41 charges leveled against him and 18 co-defendants.

District Attorney Fani Willis will play host, but she's unlikely to question Trump directly, unless he takes the witness stand. That's about as probable as Trump not lying about his weight—215 pounds? Ha!

Willis will present evidence, like the telephone call on Jan. 2, 2021, when Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes.” His strategy to stay in power was reminiscent of Borat romancing Pamela Anderson.

If the former president was looking to advance as a coup director, the jury might have told him, “You're fired!” Who—except congressional Republicans—would hire this dude to pull off a coup d'etat? You're fired! And don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Proud Boys or Whimpering Wusses

That wonderful, patriotic group of white nationalist thugs, The Not-So-Proud Boys, will be cooling their heels in the slammer with plenty of time to ponder whatever the hell they were thinking when they attacked the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The Proud Boys might want to consider a new name for their neo-fascist organization of “real men”— something like The Beaten Boys or The Whimpering Wusses.

Convicted in federal court of seditious conspiracy are: Joseph Biggs, sentenced to 17 years in prison; Zachary Rehl, 15 years; and Ethan Nordean, 18 years. (Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years for seditious conspiracy.) Those are the longest sentences of the 1,100 tried so far in the 2021 insurrection.

Like most of the others, The Proud Boy leaders whimpered and sobbed upon sentencing: I messed up. I was seduced by the crowd. Bad judgment got the better of me.

What happened to the breast-beating ruffians who bragged of “political violence?" Here's a coincidence: In a 2020 presidential debate, Donald Trump said: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” An attorney for Biggs and Rehl said: “They're patriots, not terrorists.” And the Earth is flat, and Jan. 6 was just a fun family outing filled with love and unity.

Postscript—That'll do it for another fun-filled week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of Burning Man so you don't have to. Well Wilson, people go to the nine-day event in the middle of Nevada's Black Rock Desert for a variety of reasons, some of which we can't mention here.

Back when you and the band took your annual pilgrimage there, only about 7,000 or so original thinkers and old hippies made the scene. This year, there were 70,000. These days, some folks fly in on private jets and stay in luxurious camps with private chefs, all for a cool 50,000 bucks or so. These Bourgeois Bohemians give new meaning to “communing with nature.”

If you're a celebrity, you've got to be seen at Burning Man at least once. The spectacle is, more and more, for cool people who want to get noticed “connecting with their creative powers.” This year, when heavy rains turned the ancient lakebed into a giant mud pit, the so-called “Burners” really did have to get creative. Comedian Chris Rock reported the portable toilets could not be emptied. There was an inch of water in every tent. Food and water were in short supply. You're right Wilson, if that doesn't get you in touch with nature, what would?

Well, we've lost another one. Jimmy Buffett has gone to the big Margaritaville in the sky. Seems like people just keep dying: Christine McVie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Meatloaf, Chick Corea, Bunny Wailer, B.J Thomas, Dusty Hill, Nanci Griffith, Charlie Watts, David LaFlamme and the list goes on. So grab the band, Wilson, and take us out with a little something for those Parrotheads:

Nibblin' on sponge cake

Watchin' the sun bake

All of those tourists covered with oil

Strummin' my six string on my front porch swing

Smell those shrimp

They're beginnin' to boil

Wasted away again in Margaritaville

Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

But I know it's nobody's fault

Don't know the reason

Stayed here all season

With nothing to show but this brand new tattoo

But it's a real beauty

A Mexican cutie, how it got here

I haven't a clue

I blew out my flip flop

Stepped on a pop top

Cut my heel, had to cruise on back home

But there's booze in the blender

And soon it will render

That frozen concoction that helps me hang on

Wasted away again in Margaritaville

Searchin' for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

But I know, it's my own damn fault

“Margaritaville”—Jimmy Buffett