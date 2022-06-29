And the Rockets' Red Glare 

Canyons Resort

The nice thing about having July 4 fall not on a Sunday, is that you don't have to worry about Independence Day celebrations falling on literally any day but Independence Day. For 2022, events span the month's opening four days. If you're looking to find a place near you to honor the occasion, and maybe ooh and aah over bombs bursting in air, here's a roundup of some of the bigger statewide festivities, so you can leave the explosions to the professionals during a drought-ful year. Additional information is available at cityweekly.net.

Park City July 3rd Weekend Celebration: If you're looking to kick off your festivities early, you can enjoy it in the cool of the mountains at Canyons Village (4000 Canyons Resort Dr., Park City). For three days, July 1 – 3, get started in the afternoons for live music, kids' activities, live art experiences and first-ever-in-Summit-County professional drone lights shows. Wrap up your weekend with a grand fireworks celebration on Sunday, July 3. Events are free to the public. cvma.com

North Salt Lake Liberty Fest: More early events launch in North Salt Lake on July 1-2. The first day showcases the Car Show at Eaglewood Golf Course (1110 E. Eaglewood Dr.); Saturday, July 2 features the Fun Fair at Legacy Park (1140 W. 1100 North), with three different race courses for runners, grass volleyball tournament, vendors, food, bounce houses and live music, concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m. nslcity.org

Stadium of Fire/America's Freedom Festival: Utah's most extravagant Independence Day event has long been held in Provo at Lavell Edwards Stadium (1700 N. Canyon Rd., Provo), part of the city's even more bigger Freedom Festival. This year's headliner event on Saturday, July 2 features musical performances by Tim McGraw and Marie Osmond, military tributes, F-35 flyover and what is advertised as "the biggest stadium fireworks show in the U.S.A." Showtime is 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4; tickets are $35-$250. The Grand Parade takes place Monday, July 4 beginning at 8 a.m., with a course including University Ave. and Center St. in Provo. freedomfestival.org

The Gateway 4th of July Celebration: Downtown SLC's own showcase event at The Gateway (200 S. 400 West) is free and open to the public, and features live music performances on the Plaza Stage at the north end of the lower level, plus yard games, face painting and photo ops from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Fireworks show begins at dusk. atthegateway.com

Thanksgiving Point Independence Day Celebration: The lovely Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point (2650 N. Ashton Blvd., Lehi) hosts an evening of outdoor entertainment, vendors and concessions. The event is free to the public; gates open at 4 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m. thanksgivingpoint.org

Layton Liberty Days Celebration: It's a full day of fun at Ed Kenley Amphitheater (403 N. Wasatch Dr.) and Layton Commons Park (437 N. Wasatch Dr.), beginning at 6:30 a.m. with a Liberty Days breakfast, and featuring a fun run, all-star softball game, parade at 10:30 a.m. and plenty of family activities beginning at noon. Live entertainment performances also run throughout the afternoon at the park, leading up to the evening headliner concert at the amphitheater beginning at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. All events are free. laytoncity.org

Murray Fun Days Parade & Activities: Kick of your Independence Day early with a 7 a.m. sunrise service at Murray Park Amphitheater (296 E. Murray Park Ave., Murray), followed by a community breakfast. The Murray parade begins at 8:30 a.m., running from Fashion Place Mall to Murray Park, where daytime entertainment including games and food trucks runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Return to the amphitheater for an evening concert featuring Metro Music Club at 8:30 p.m., followed by 10 p.m. fireworks. All events are free. murray.utah.gov

Sandy July 4th Freedom Day: Gather at the Sandy City Hall Promenade (10000 Centennial Parkway, Sandy) beginning at 8 a.m. with the traditional 5K run. From 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., enjoy a full day of inflatables, games, vendor booths, food and several live bands, including evening headliners The Salamanders. The parade begins at 6 p.m., with fireworks "sky concert" at 10 p.m., followed by even more music. Admission is free, individual activities have ticketed prices. sandy.utah.gov

South Salt Lake July 4th Parade & Activities: South Salt Lake's Independence Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m., running a course from 2250 S. 300 East to 3050 S. 500 East. The day's celebration events take place in Fitts Park (3050 S. 500 East) from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., with vendors, food and family-friendly activities. sslc.gov

And that's just the start, with plenty of events from Southern Utah—including St. George (sgcity.org) and Cedar City (visitcedarcity.com)—north to Logan (loganutah.org), with several other municipalities holding their own fireworks or festival events. Visit your city's website to find out more, be safe out there, and let freedom ring.