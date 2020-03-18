And the Bands Played On? 

Luis Giovani Hernandez

Ah, what a time to be alive! (As long as you stay inside and socially isolate.) This weekly space, usually focusing on local music buzz, is all about the absence of buzz in the wake of coronavirus. What started out as a distant problem abroad, is now here in Utah, with our local venues doing their part to mitigate the exposure of Salt Lakers by closing shop and canceling or rescheduling shows. Here's a list of things that have been canceled since we initially planned our March 19 issue, and a few from last week's Live Picks as well.

Shows at Urban Lounge

Destroyer, Nap Eyes

As you probably know by now, Tuesday's long-awaited Destroyer set, following the release of his latest album, Have We Met, was canceled. The 13th album in his large ouvre was critically lauded, an ultra synth-infused take on his typical avant style. After postponing dates in Seattle and Vancouver, the rest of the dates on the tour, including SLC, have been canceled to protect fans. No rescheduled date for SLC has yet to be announced, and for their part, openers Nap Eyes have also been forced to cancel their own headlining tour that was to follow these supporting dates. Pre-orders of their upcoming record and T-shirts are available at napeyes.com for those who still want to support.

THURSDAY 3/19

The Tissues, Sculpture Club, The Mercy Seat

The Tissues are another band that have canceled their entire tour, and in particular because the singer of this LA-based post-punk outfit, Kristine Nevrose, actually daylights as a nurse, and didn't feel comfortable going around the country picking up germs to bring back to her elderly and immunocompromised patients. While April dates in California are still on, no definite plans for rescheduling are in place for a full tour, so fans will have to sit tight. However, Sculpture Club and The Mercy Seat (a very new band), are both worth keeping an eye out for locally when this is all over.

WEDNESDAY 3/25

Dan Deacon, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Cool Banana

If you were planning on going to enjoy the bombastic electronic wizardry of Dan Deacon, lucky for you, you'll likely get to see it at another point. While dates are yet to be announced, rest assured, Dan Deacon and his team are working to get back on the road soon. Ed Schrader's Music Beat is also rescheduling dates, though whether Deacon will be with them remains to be seen. Be comforted, though, that at least their fantastic local opener, Cool Banana, plays local shows often and will hopefully hop back on the circuit as soon as this is all over.

Urban Lounge's statement per their Facebook page:

"Due to growing Coronavirus concerns and the State of Utah's crowd advisory warnings, we are working through canceling all shows through March 31. All shows in this timeframe are either cancelled or postponed to a later date. If your show is cancelled, all refunds will be issued automatically from 24tix.com. Otherwise, you will receive details in your purchaser email for the new make-up date ..."

Third Space Studios

THURSDAY 3/19

The March Divide, Down River, Swetzer, Fired Pilots

The pop-oriented solo project of Jared Putnam, The March Divide, will not be making an appearance at Third Space Studios. His tour, which was to run through April 14, will no longer occur, and he had this to say on the matter on a Facebook post about the decision:

"The financial impact of this decision will be very real for me. But it feels incredibly irresponsible for me to spend the next twenty three days going city to city, encouraging social gathering, while the CDC is urging social distancing. As a rule, I never cancel anything, even when I should. But in the spirit of doing the right thing, I don't want to catch this thing, think it's a cold, and spread it all over the Western United States. Even as I write this, stare at it, and struggle to make myself post it, I got a message from someone on one of the upcoming shows who has to cancel, because they possibly have been exposed to the virus. That kinda puts the nail in the coffin, for me. Let's all just get through this. I look forward to getting back out there, the very moment it's okay to do it."

Fans can still catch a set by Putnam, though, if they tune into the American Highways' "Live Music from the Quarantine Series," which runs through Saturday, March 21. Putnam will be playing on that last date, starting at 7:45 p.m. EST. The virtual event is stacked with artists who've had to cancel tours, and details can be found at americanahighways.org or at facebook.com/americanahighways.org under events. Be sure to donate on their website, too, where proceeds will go to the artists like The March Divide who have had to cancel shows, and thus their livelihoods.

Also be sure to keep an eye out for locals Down River, Swetzer and Fired Pilot when things are back to normal.

Third Space Studios has not released any statement about canceling all or any shows, but have canceled some other events at their multi-use space.

Linda Tulett

The Commonwealth Room / The State Room

SUNDAY 3/22

Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene, Michelle Moonshine

The Commonwealth Room is joining its parent venue, The State Room, in canceling all shows until the end of March, at which point we can only hope it's safe to go to shows again. Sunday would have found the folksy-bluesy extraordinaires Anders Osborne and Jackie Green, who are prolific in their music world to say the least. Instead, this is one show that's managed to be swiftly rescheduled, and fans can now plan to catch this set on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the end of a long summer far, far away from what we're going through now. Any previously purchased tickets will be honored for that date. In the meantime, look out for one of the many frequent shows played by Michelle Moonshine, who is frequently playing out all over town.

Part of The Commonwealth Room's Statement below:

"The health and safety of our patrons, artists and employees is our top priority. Effective immediately, all shows at The State Room and The Commonwealth Room are postponed through March ... Please frequently check tsrpresents.com for individual show status. If a show's status is listed as 'canceled,' we will notify buyers and all tickets for that specific show will be refunded at the point of purchase. If a show's status is listed as 'postponed,' we are working hard on securing a new date, keep your tickets handy!"

The Depot

WED 3/18

The Young Dubliners

Once frequent visitors to SLC's gone-but-not-forgotten Zephyr Club—the kind of bar-venue that SLC still truly is lacking—The Young Dubliners were coming back for another taste of SLC verve and vigor at The Depot when all this viral madness struck. Fans of their distinctive punk-infused Irish folk music will be glad to know that this show is not canceled, but postponed, though dates have yet to be released.

FRIDAY 3/20

Ultimate '80s Party feat. Tiffany

This is the second time this '80s extravaganza featuring the one and only Tiffany will have been rescheduled for a later date. Originally scheduled for Jan 18, it was rescheduled to March 20, but now an indefinite third date move hangs in the air. Here's to hoping that the third time's the charm for getting to hear "I Think We're Alone Now" live and in person.

The Depot has not issued any official statement on the effect of the coronavirus on their shows, but encourages fans to go to thedepotslc.com to keep up to date on changes to show dates, and to watch for emails about refunds or rescheduling. So far, all shows are postponed, and not canceled.

Broadway At The Eccles

Wilco

Here's to the fact that Wilco are a strapping band who will in all likelihood tour in the future, but as for their performance last Monday, that was cancelled due to—you get it at this point—COVID-19. They've been touring the US in support of their late 2019-released album Ode to Joy, and while a new date has not been set for this single-act show, here's to hoping there is one in the future.

Part of The Broadway At The Eccles's statement:

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has issued an order to cancel or postpone gatherings of 100 persons or more until March 31 ... We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our audience, staff, cast and crew before anything else. Our team will automatically be refunding your money (except shipping, if applicable). It should post to your account within 7-10 business days ... At this time, all performances for the remaining shows in Broadway At The Eccles's season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, we will send an update to all impacted ticket holders.

If this just breaks your heart, and leaves a hole in your music-listening life, there are ways to keep listening to, discovering and enjoying music—local and international alike. Check out last week's Local Music Issue in all its digital glory at cityweekly.net, which is chock-full of local bands to follow (with links to their Bandcamp—where you can purchase albums and tracks and directly support the artists—and Spotify pages). If you want to support acts that are stranded out on the road, as many are currently, follow and donate to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund on Instagram (@sweetreliefmusicansfund), where they have set up a specific COVID-19 fund. Oh, and keep a lookout for our Live Picks section next week, where we'll highlight some shows coming up in the spring months that are (hopefully) post-quarantine.