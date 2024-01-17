America is still falling short of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of equality 

click to enlarge

The lofty fundamentals of the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution established a glowing standard: All people—white, black, red, yellow and purple—had been endowed with certain inalienable rights, and America has been committed to that principle.

Yeah, right!

That, of course, meant that no person, regardless of color, creed or race should be given favorable or prejudicial treatment in any form—an essential that was drummed into our young minds, over and over, from our first day of kindergarten through graduation from public school.

As we viewed it, the U.S. was, indeed, the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” (Not so fast! While the matter of Americans of African descent would eventually be addressed, it’s lamentable that the purple ones have never been fully integrated into our society—something that will require a bit more work. Even the 1960s song about the “one-eyed-one-horned-flying-purple-people-eater” failed to help their cause.)

All kidding aside, the guarantee of equality for each and every American was an ideal that inspired me as a child. I was raised to believe that our country was a model of what real freedom was all about. I took great pride in the message: Our country was superior in both ideals and practice over other lesser nations of the world. That meant that we could all safely gloat about our country’s greatness while pointing our fingers at the inadequacies and failures of the world’s more miserable nations.

Back then, we regularly recited the Pledge of Allegiance, including the words, “under God,” and revered the red-white-and-blue as the standard of world excellence. That was reinforced by America’s burgeoning role as a world leader. It was a period of, so-to-speak, “soaring into the stratosphere” progress—with innovative manufacturing, accelerating technological developments, educational excellence and military might. At the same time, our country’s participation in and promotion of organizations that aimed to bring more peace, prosperity and order demonstrated a commitment to sharing America’s great vision and standards with the rest of the world.

But the reality was that I was raised during a time when the supposedly righteous ideals of America had been largely disregarded for decades. When I was a teenager, there were still separate bathrooms for “Negroes;” public schools, supposedly dedicated to a free and equal education for all, were largely segregated and provided inferior educations for “colored” kids; being dark-skinned meant that you were unlikely to receive a secondary education, and that your wages could never be as much as the WASPs who lived just the other side of the tracks; and only a handful of your brethren would ever break through the white ceiling.

That was the unfortunate truth.

But today, virtually every big city in America has a roadway with the name “Martin Luther King Boulevard.” That’s an anomaly, since no other notable American has enjoyed that same level of reverence—an honor that arose from a collective understanding and realization that our society’s treatment of African Americans had been a disgrace to our stated ideals. Martin Luther King had embraced “a dream,” and his steadfast, non-militant resistance to America’s endemic illness had led his race, more or less, out of bondage.

Martin Luther King Day is a reminder to all Americans of the terrible inequities that existed for so many years for our Black brothers. It’s also a reminder of a shame that lasted far too long, and the dismal failure of actions over words. Freedom had been long in coming, and there was no excuse why a (supposedly Christian) nation could have left a significant portion of its population disenfranchised as long as it did.

Should we be proud of the Civil Rights Law of 1964, which officially enfranchised the Black Race, 101 long years after Abraham Lincoln had declared human enslavement to be a sin against mankind? We can only hang our heads that it required a law to enforce our sacred creed.

Nor should we be proud that the 1960s brought school integration, equally shared public facilities and stronger laws against discrimination. These events, though indicators of progress, are reminders of our previous failures. Let’s face it—it took far too long to make equality official.

Sadly, the civil rights laws did not provide a permanent cure. Even the desegregation of schools has been largely ineffective. Why? Because the neighborhoods of minorities produce fewer tax dollars and that affects school budgets—affecting hiring of quality teachers, limiting purchases of computers and other educational materials and often resigning minority kids to inferior facilities. While we don’t label it “segregation,” We still have a largely segregated school system, controlled by simple economics.

Perhaps even worse, there is a real movement afoot that seeks to whiten and brighten America’s population by marginalization of darker skins. There’s no question that white supremacy is very much alive. For instance, gerrymandering—a sophisticated means of disenfranchising minorities—is still employed to keep Blacks “in their place” and radical racist groups still want to see our nation totally white.

The reality is that the prejudice of former times is once again strengthening, and the fascist MAGA movement—though not so vocal about its intent—is trying to block the darkening of American skin, something that can’t be stopped. Birth rates and immigration will ensure a minority-turned-majority in our future.

My guess is that MLK, were he here today, would not be so impressed about the roads that were given his name. Instead, he would be frustrated and disturbed that America still has such a long way to go—and not-at-all convinced that his dream has been realized.

Let’s make MLK’s dream a reality. We simply cannot allow ourselves to rest on our laurels, thinking we’ve overcome. That means we must be extra vigilant to stop fascist white-supremacists from becoming the leaders and legislators of our nation’s future.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer.