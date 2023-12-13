Alternative nail salon in Salt Lake City 

Greetings from the team at Nailed! We hope you are already a loyal customer but if not, perhaps we can persuade you to give us a try! Nailed! first opened its doors on May 1st, 2004. Our business model was developed in response to the huge flood of express salons that were popping up in every strip mall. Prior to their advent, pedicures were a luxury experienced only by the wealthy. One day, fourteen years ago, I was getting a pedicure with my daughter when I had an epiphany. "I was almost 40 years old before I had my first pedicure and here I am, sitting next to my 12 year old, who is sitting next to a twenty year old." Clearly, this was an emerging market and I thought, "Someone could do this better!" The idea was simple; combine the convenience of an accessible service with the ambience and cleanliness of a high-end salon and just for fun throw in a hip boutique.

It speaks highly for my courage, but little for intelligence, when I boldly moved forward, having zero experience in the industry. I'd never even had a manicure before the salon opened. The learning curve was high. We were literally one of the first salons in the country to attempt having so many employees on staff in order to accommodate busy hours or to book groups. Clients eagerly responded to the new model and we now pride ourselves on the awards and recognitions we have accumulated.

We are different. Does your express salon throw away all porous implements, impossible to sterilize, after using? We do! Do they use jetted tubs, which are actually bacteria traps? Do they jab at your cuticles, encouraging even faster growth rather than carefully tending the nail bed? Does your express salon use an operating system that tracks all appointments? We do, and because of that we pay our fair share of taxes; we don't offer a cash discount because we don't run anything under the table. We are also committed to using top of the line products and are currently developing our own brand of nail polish that is 8 Free. There are so many reasons we are worth every penny of the small difference we charge!

Yes, our business speaks to women of all ages. We no longer try to compete with the Express salons, we are THE ALTERNATIVE to them.

3369 Highland Drive and come see for yourself why we are Salt Lake's premier nail salon!