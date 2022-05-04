Alternate Reality 

Feeling crazy lately? If not, there's probably something wrong with you—unless you are living in a sensory-deprivation chamber. Here are some things that may be cramping your brain: 1) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Disney is trying to make kids into sexual deviants; 2) Fox foghorn Sean Hannity's tweets reveal he was a shadow chief of staff for Trump; 3) Bomb-throwing Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who accused Republican colleagues of having orgies, was photographed in women's lingerie; 4) Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans say Democrats are pedophiles.

Also, the staff here at Smart Bomb contacted our futurist Calliope Luna for a heads-up on coming brain benders: 5) West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kristen Sinema are actually the same person who often changes costumes; 6) Donald Trump Jr. will become vice president of Trump Media World and disappear; 7) Utah Sen. Mike Lee is called on a religious mission to Latvia, where he discovers beer and women; 8) Utah Congressman Burgess Owens is abducted by aliens who immediately return him—yecht; 9) St. Peter refuses admission to the late Sen. Orrin Hatch; 10) Sen. Mitt Romney's wife's prized Olympic dressage horses sold to a packing plant; 11) Ann Romney refuses to eat at McDonalds.

Under the Banner of ... Very Weird Stuff

Oh boy, the Hulu mini-series "Under the Banner of Heaven," about the grizzly 1984 Utah murders of a woman and her 15-month-old baby by a pair of Mormon fundamentalists crackpots, makes the real Mormon Church look ... well, kinda weird. The bigwigs in the LDS Tower of Power are P.O.ed—to say the least.

There they were minding their own business, building shopping malls and running the state Legislature, when that heretic Jon Krakauer dug the whole mess up in 2003 with his investigative book, "Under the Banner of Heaven." Now comes the TV drama adaptation of the book—with a little artistic license just for kicks.

The old boys may be praying that P.T. Barnum was right when he said, "There's no such thing as bad publicity." The miniseries pulls viewers into some weird aspects of the church, noted for its now-banned practice of polygamy. Strange stuff bubbles up, some of which makes plural marriage look rather tame: the Mountain Meadows Massacre, blood atonement and green Jell-O with marshmallows.

Audiences across the country will gobble up this true-crime thriller—a real bummer for Mormon missionaries who knock on neighborhood doors, asking, "What do you know about the Mormon Church and would you like to know more?"

Goodbye Lake Powell—Hello Paradise

The Logic: St. George needs more water on account of all its new people and golf courses being thirsty. The Solution: Just build a 140-mile pipeline from Lake Powell and suck its Colorado River water to the other side of the arid Southern Utah. It could cost $1 billion but what the heck.

The Problem: The Great Basin is in a 30-year drought and things aren't looking good. St. George Water Officials: No worries, there's enough water for everyone and water skiers and anglers at Lake Powell shouldn't hog it up.

Uncertainty: Climate scientists warn that global climate change makes computer models based on previous weather patterns less than accurate. St. George Water Officials: We've got to keep all of our 19 golf courses green and that's not easy in the 105-degree summers.

News Flash: Lake Powell shrinks to 25% of its average volume. Result: The once half-billion tourist industry along the Utah-Arizona line is evaporating. Say goodbye to the pipeline.

Serendipity: The marvels of Glen Canyon that have been covered by Lake Powell since the creation of Glen Canyon Dam in 1964 are coming into view again. Monkeywrench Gang: Ken Slight—Seldom Seen Smith in Ed Abbey's famed tome and an iconic environmentalist—has lived to see the return of Paradise.

Postscript—That's going to do it for another beautiful spring week here in Zion, where we keep track of Don Jr. so you don't have to. Fasten your chin straps, folks, because Donny is coming to West Valley City on June 17 with MAGA crackpot Madison Cawthorn as part of the right-wing Utah Liberty Festival.

In his road show last week in Ohio stumping for Senate hopeful J.D. Vance, Donny joked to the MAGA crowd that Democrats are proud to be "groomers," in reference to the GOP's new battlecry labeling libs as "pro-pedophilia." Hey, all's fair in love and war and Republican politics.

Donny's dad was happy to support the "Hillbilly Elegy" author but forgot his name, calling him J.D. Mandel—"Mandel" being the last name of Vance's opponent. Oh well, it's just a small detail.

A bigger deal is brewing in Fulton County, Ga. where District Attorney Fani Willis has begun submitting evidence to a special grand jury concerning Trump's (recorded) demand that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find 11,780 votes" to defeat Joe Biden, or else. No surprise—a torrent of death threats has been unleashed toward Raffensperger's family and the D.A. Yep, when you think about liberty, Trump is the first thing that comes to mind. So bring on the Utah Liberty Festival. What could possibly go wrong?

Well Wilson, the world is a bad place, a terrible place to live, but we don't want to die. So you and the guys in the band must have something up your sleeve that will help gird our loins so we can enjoy Mother Earth and her beautiful spring:

As I walk through

This wicked world

Searchin' for light in the darkness of insanity.

I ask myself

Is all hope lost?

Is there only pain and hatred, and misery?

And each time I feel like this inside

There's one thing I wanna know

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding?

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding?

And as I walk on

Through troubled times

My spirit gets so downhearted sometimes

So where are the strong

And who are the trusted?

And where is the harmony?

Sweet harmony

'Cause each time I feel it slippin' away, just makes me wanna cry

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding?

What's so funny 'bout peace love & understanding?

"Peace, Love and Understanding"—Elvis Costello