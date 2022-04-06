click to enlarge

Alternate Facts

Sen. Mike Lee is worried about the future of journalism. Wait, what? You heard it right, except for the part about "journalism." Mike Lee is worried about the future of the far-right One American News Network (OAN) and how easily people can hear the misinformation it spews. For instance, OAN "reported" in 2020 that the mainstream media pretended a deadly surge of COVID had occurred and—for some reason—that was because Wisconsinites voted, according to a "Pants on Fire" fact-check from Politifact. What Lee and, yes, Texas GOP Sen. Ted "Cancun" Cruz miss, is that real journalism relies on truth, accuracy and objectivity. Now, Lee is trying to get AT&T to rethink kicking OAN off its service, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Even if he were right that AT&T is partisan, how does that matter to a Republican who professes to support business autonomy? But more surprisingly, it was AT&T that helped make OAN a thing. Surely, they can un-make it, too.

Where's the AG?

Does Utah's attorney general do anything beyond tag-teaming with other AGs? He claimed to work hard to stem human trafficking, but that was then, and this is now. Since being appointed AG in 2013, Sean Reyes has aligned himself with the Trump Republicans, marching to their drums on climate change, D.C. statehood and, of course, mask mandates. And now, even while he's being investigated on allegations he worked to overturn the 2020 election, Reyes has jumped at the chance to join Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' vendetta against the federal government and its mask mandates on public transport like airlines. DeSantis' website says the mandate "interferes with state laws banning forced masking." And the effort to ensure total freedom at the expense of public health continues.

Capping Insulin Costs

Well, Congress finally did something. Hold your breath, it may not last long. The Senate still needs to agree to cap insulin prices at $35, and that means they need 10 Republicans to join the Democrats, The New York Times reports. In the House, 12 Republicans made the price cap a bipartisan effort, voting to help save the lives of 30 million Americans with diabetes, many of whom have been rationing their very-expensive meds. Don't get too giddy. Not one of Utah's congressmen voted in favor. And stunningly, no Utah media have asked why. Vanity Fair knows. "Rep.Cathy McMorris Rodgers,R-Washington, seemed to suggest that regulating the price of this drug that keeps people with diabetes alive would be a slippery slope to the end of capitalism as we know it." The GOP has a way of making a simple bill seem very, very complicated and dangerous. And that is what makes unaffordable drugs a thing.