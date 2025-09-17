All Lives Matter—but a Trump worshipper’s life is worth more. 

The little town of Sunny Bend was shrouded under a dark cloud. Whispers of “the Butcher” drifted through the old cobblestone streets, chilling every soul. A very worried Mayor Allen Farmly had ordered curfews and initiated martial law.

Soldiers patrolled the nighttime streets and, for the first time any of the people could remember, everyone locked their doors. Sunny Bend’s prosecutor, Rosco Thorne—a man with a stern face and an even sterner moral compass—stood against the rising tide of fear.

“We must not fall into despair,” he proclaimed, “and we must not think to take the law into our own hands.”

Despite the magnitude of the mayhem, he clung to his principles, declaring from the town hall steps that, “When the perpetrator has been found, justice, not vengeance, will prevail.”

“It is,” Thorne had added, “not our right to take a man’s life.”

The first to be murdered had been young Finn Gottsend. They found him in the alley behind the tavern, his hands still clutching a gold pendant he’d stolen from Jacob’s Jewelry.

“A tragedy, yes,” Thorne muttered to his associate prosecutors, “but the boy was always trouble. He was on the path to ruin anyway.”

Next came Lily, a 17-year-old girl whose laughter was as loud as her reputation. She was found in a field of poppies, and the coroner’s discovery of her secret pregnancy only sealed Prosecutor Thorne’s justification.

“A life of shame averted, perhaps,” he reasoned, his hand unconsciously stroking the gold Rolex his wife had given him. “There are worse fates than death.”

Days later, it was Mr. Abernathy, the used car dealer who had sold Thorne a beautiful but fatally flawed sedan, which had far more miles than the odometer showed. Abernathy was found decapitated in his garage, his tools scattered around him, and the word “pig” had been scrawled in blood across a car on the showroom floor.

Thorne experienced a strange sense of vindication. “He was a thief, a cheat,” Thorne said, the words bringing closure. “Justice has its own way of balancing the scales.”

The town’s grief was almost palpable, a constant drone that Thorne ignored. He saw each death as an isolated incident, a consequence of the victim’s own moral failings. He believed himself to be a great moral arbiter, discerning who was worthy of sympathy and who was not. His pious callousness was a shield, protecting him from the reality of the terror that gripped his town.

Then, yet another victim: They found her by the river in the waning light of evening, her auburn hair fanned out on the muddy bank of Dutton Creek. It was Clara. Thorne rose in anger when he was informed of his wife’s death, and he had a sense that the world would never be the same.

The woman who had filled his nights with gentle whispers of love was gone. The intensity of his anger was even greater than his grief.

In his office, Thorne paced frantically, his face pale and twisted. He no longer saw a juvenile delinquent or a fallen girl or a cheating businessman. He saw only the monster perpetrator. He stormed to the town hall and stood before the shivering townsfolk, his voice no longer calm and measured; it was a furious roar.

“This murderer is an animal, a beast,” he cried, his eyes wild with the greatest pain he had ever known. “I will not rest until he is executed. I will see to it myself.”

The townsfolk looked at him, their faces a mixture of confusion and disgust. It was a tragedy, yes, but now it had become “his” tragedy, and his view of capital punishment had instantly changed. Only now did the butcher’s horrifying deeds truly seem to matter—only now, when it hit so very close to home.

The sad reality is that our own Gov. Spencer Cox has made himself the judge in the shooting of Charlie Kirk. His reaction to the murder stinks of partisanship, and shows a callous and shallow disregard for the value of every human life.

He’s demanding that the killer should be executed. Well we know, Gov. Cox, that it is an embarrassment to have someone as famous/infamous as Charlie Kirk killed on your watch. But, aren’t you forgetting something?

I believe that Cox is a man of reason and conscience, and I respect his campaign for “better disagreement.” But he seems to have forgotten that all lives matter, instead buying into and perpetuating our societal sin of placing no real value on anyone who isn’t close to us in a personal relationship, a member of the same party or noisy enough to snag lots of national press attention.

Cox’s impatience at bringing in the “hanging judge” is just another example of the kind of knee-jerk thinking that creates a sliding moral scale—one that is prone to creating exceptions for moral values that should be applied equally under all circumstances. Cox has, in the past, commented on how he struggles with capital punishment and finds it a moral dilemma, but this event is different. He’s made it personal.

You won’t hear Gov. Cox demanding the death penalty for the politicians responsible for the bloody piles of women and babies in the Holy Land.

You won’t see him sticking his neck out to see that the perpetrators of other political killings are shot at dawn.

You won’t hear Cox complaining that the man responsible for killing 11 Venezuelan boatmen should be brought to justice and hanged.

You won’t find Cox demanding the ultimate punishment in the apparently politically motivated killings of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

You won’t find him protesting loudly and demanding capital punishment in the disappearance of Neiyerver Adrian Leon Rengel, a Venezuelan migrant who was never seen again after being taken by ICE agents.

Frankly, I’m learning to not expect too much of Utah’s popular governor. While he professes the need for kinder discourse and human understanding, he’s forgotten the infinite value of every life and embraced a flexible morality—one that is conditional on how close to home a situation develops.

The reality: He’ll be a humanist when he feels like it, but he’ll also try to please the President, and he does so at the risk of his soul.