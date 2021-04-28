 ALEC Knows Best | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
April 28, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

ALEC Knows Best 

Utah Is Good, Bad or Ugly?, Cities, Rank Your Choices

By
ALEC Knows Best
If it weren't for QAnon and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), what would lawmakers do? How would they even think? Now stunningly they are concerned about the First Amendment and free speech. Utah Senate President Stuart Adams was lucky enough to be elected president of the American Legislative Exchange Council, a shadowy right-wing group that proposes model legislation around the country. Adams, The Salt Lake Tribune notes, now proclaims that free speech is at risk online because all these social media companies are suppressing thought—you know, the kind he likes. Of course, he says this is a bipartisan issue—one that only Republicans see. It's the same kind that Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who voted against the Asian hate crimes bill. He did it because it "might" infringe on someone's right to free speech. What these conservatives fail to recognize is that even constitutional rights come with limits—whether it's for speech or for guns.

Utah Is Good, Bad or Ugly?
Salt Lake City is one of the best state capitals to call home. Two Utah cities are the least diverse in the nation. Utah ranks third for the cheapest energy bills, and the Salt Lake area is now in the top 10 percent with the most expensive housing in the nation. Makes you wonder: Which is it? The news is filled with interesting if contradictory information as the Kem Gardner Institute, WalletHub, Rent.com and Finder.com compete for headlines. Want to know what Utah is known for? "Mormons, monoliths, and now add modestly priced energy to what Utah is known for, as it is the third cheapest state for energy with an average monthly cost of just $107 a month or an annual cost of $1,285," the Standard-Examiner quotes the Finder study. Rent.com's study ("Salt Lake City is the best capital to call home") looked at business, income, commuting but curiously not at density and pollution.

Cities, Rank Your Choices
Salt Lake City is now one of 13 Utah municipalities to try out ranked choice voting in this next election. Councilman James Rogers doesn't like it, spitting a "Hell, no!" as the only dissenting vote cast against a voting method that has been gaining acceptance and praise around the country. It's being considered in 29 states and some municipalities, according to the PEW Research Center, but some politicians are fearful of a new system that's more about the voter than it is about the candidate. A curious argument is about how confusing it is, but if you can simply count and rank your choices from best to worst, you can figure it out. New York with its 5.6 million voters, will give it a try. The best news is that it will eliminate the need for a primary, and voters should be ecstatic that they won't have to endure that cycle of hyper-partisan campaigning.

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

