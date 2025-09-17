Album Reviews: Rachael Jenkins' The Valley and OrcaMind's SeaBirds 

COURTESY PHOTO

Rachael Jenkins

Rachael Jenkins, The Valley: For singer/songwriter Rachael Jenkins, her debut album The Valley has been a long time coming. From performing at Weber State for songwriting classes to going viral on TikTok, Jenkins has been putting in the work and consistently wowing listeners with her deeply emotional and beautiful songs. Jenkins' debut single "untitled," released in 2021, has soared to nearly four million streams on Spotify, and she released a few more singles and an EP after that before finally releasing The Valley.

The album feels like having one of those long, late-night conversations with a friend where you talk about everything, from the big things in life to the small and mundane. Jenkins wrote this album over several years, and says these songs are "tied together through time." The Valley is a very relatable album—Jenkins touches on important memories and emotions lyrically while pairing it with music that match the tone perfectly.

"Written over the past four years, each track is an interpretation of my emotions, memories, and experiences," Jenkins details on BandCamp. "I am, at times, an unreliable narrator in my own life, so all I have to go on are the words I trusted in these moments. These songs are parts of a whole, ripped apart and sewn together through the patterns I refuse to break." The album begins with the title track, which feels contemplative, like the late-night conversation with a friend is just beginning. It feels like easing in, with light and airy guitar paired with Jenkins' captivating voice.

Emotions ramp up on the next track, "Bootlicker." It's imaginable that the inspirations for this track are intense, and err on the side of the mournful with lyrics like, "All around is a madhouse / And I'm a freak at your show / You sit down with a grimace as I lick up the dirt from the soles of your boots / Used and abused / I pretend like my life doesn't depend on it."

As you get to the end of the album, you'll find two tracks Jenkins released as singles leading up to the album's debut in September. "Body" was released over the summer, and closes out The Valley. This is one of the most memorable and earwormy tracks on the album—a beautiful anthem about learning to love yourself, which is probably one of the most universally relatable feelings.

The Valley showcases everything listeners have come to expect from Jenkins—heartwrenching and in-depth lyrics, incredible polish and stunning vocals. The album is streaming everywhere now, but you can also support Jenkins by buying the album on BandCamp.

OrcaMind, SeaBirds: Dreamy alt/electric pop trio OrcaMind are always hard at work at putting out music—typically releasing songs on a monthly basis, on top of nightly streams on Twitch playing tunes for the online masses. The group is the brainchild of singer Michelle Heafy and singer/guitarist Josiah Everhart; the two began putting out music in 2022, heavily inspired by retro video games like The Legend of Zelda and Chrono Trigger. Since then, they've added Matt Bane on drums, and recently released their first full-length album SeaBirds. The album contains singles the band has been releasing steadily, along with classics from earlier in their library like "Midnight Clover" and "Dead Moons." If you're a fan of retro video-game soundtracks, or just love electronic elements in music, you'll love OrcaMind and this album. It's hard not to overuse the word "dreamy" while describing their music, but it truly elicits feelings of otherworldly vibes, much like the worlds of the video games that have influenced them.

While SeaBirds does feel like the same old OrcaMind, it also offers a more complete sound with Bane on the drums, and it's evident the trio have been working hard on production, because the album sounds incredible. Lyrically, the themes are just as ethereal, with lines like "Stranger when you came here / Could you see the fracture in the ice? / Cause I saw it, haven't told them / I get this feeling when we're close enough," as heard on "Europa."

OrcaMind's music will definitely help you drift away to another world, but the music is also incredibly whimsical and fun; it's hard for that sensibility not to be present when you're so inspired by the world of video games. They let their vibrant personalities shine through each night online, but it also comes through clearly on their recorded material. Music doesn't have to be overly serious to be good.

SeaBirds takes you on a delightful journey full of mysterious and vast waves, strangers and paupers, wells and leeches ... and no, that's not a ripped off description from a Zelda game. That's just OrcaMind's vibe. Catch SeaBirds wherever you listen to music, but definitely consider purchasing the album on BandCamp.

Oct. 5 is the next BandCamp Friday, a monthly occurrence where BandCamp gives 100% of the sales to the artists and labels, so mark your calendars and buy The Valley and SeaBirds for your collection.