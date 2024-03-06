Age-old wisdom in the era of Donald Trump 

click to enlarge

My mother had a wonderful grasp of old-age wisdom that had served, for eons, as common-sense solutions for many of life’s questions. It was a predictable routine, drilling me and my siblings with the most popular ones. They are incorporated into who we are today.

Considering the fragile condition of our democracy, the prostitution of our legislators, hopeless idiotic partisanship and growing troubles in America’s relationships with both allies and enemies, maybe it’s time to revisit the home-grown wisdom that has served the wise so well in the past.

I’m not putting them in any special order, but they’re all relevant to the unfolding potential disaster of 2024.

1. “A man is as a man does.”

It’s so short, sweet and simple, but it’s a powerful revelation. Does that mean that, if a man assaults women, foments hate and chaos, cheats in business, lies every time his lips move and brags about the self-made wealth he never earned, he’s not a respectable candidate for President? Think about it.

2. “Birds of a feather flock together.”

So, if a man is surrounded by pathetic, fearful sycophants who lip-serve his name and feign adoration, does that mean they may share some common traits? This is a multiple-choice question. Yes and yes. Think about it.

3. “A stitch in time saves nine.”

This wisdom suggests that Trump’s “bag” should have been tightly stitched before he escaped into the national scene. Now it’ll take courts, judges, victim restitution and constables to sew him into an oversized orange jumpsuit. Think about it.

4. “A penny saved is a penny earned.”

Today, this axiom has relatively little relevance in a country wherein no one will even stop to pick up a penny from the sidewalk. Nevertheless, there’s a lesson here. Spend a penny to help elect a psychopath, and you discover it’s going to take billions more to pay his legal defense costs, and billions more to fix the damage. Think about it.

5. “You can’t read a book by its cover.”

Does that mean Trump’s orange-colored religiosity doesn’t go clear through? Think about it.

6. “Don’t piss in the wind.”

This could explain why so many not-so-sharp brunettes end up being blonde. My guess is that Trump’s yellow-tinted hair came from mismanaged pee breaks on windy golfing days. Think about it.

7. “Forgive your enemies; it messes up their heads.”

That should explain why Trump’s most sincere detractors sleep like babies every night. Trump doesn’t understand what it means to forgive. He’s obsessive about hurting anyone who’s had the nerve to be truthful about him. That said, his malicious appetite for retaliation could end the lives of those who dared to oppose him. The reality is that he may value human life even less than his buddy Vladimir Putin. It’s totally predictable that he’d co-op the courts for his own personal Salem witch hunt in an effort to round up dissidents. Think about it.

8. “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Don’t forget that Trump filled the Oval Office with relatives, adoring nitwits and hoodlums, and it was only through a stroke of luck that there were a few good appointees who attempted to save him from himself. Think about it.

9. “You cannot unsay a cruel word.”

Between the potty talk, unjust accusations and purposeful mangling of opponent’s names, Trump’s own name is synonymous with the words “cruel and heartless.” No American can claim ignorance; we’ve all heard it “from the horse’s mouth.” Think about it.

10. “When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty.”

You can’t be Trump’s buddy and not end up with some of his slime on you. Will it wash off with soap? Doubt it! It’s a lot more likely that drinking Clorox and consuming eye of newt will eradicate COVID. Think about it.

11. “Remember that silence is golden.”

This is one gem of sagacity that only the wise and socially-intelligent can fully grasp. That eliminates Trump. He’s the antithesis of this wisdom, because his case of verbal diarrhea seems to be incurable. I’m pretty sure that stopping the filth that gushes from his mouth would be the same as cutting off his oxygen supply. Think about it.

12. And, one more: “The biggest troublemaker you’ll probably ever have to deal with, watches you from the mirror every morning.”

Trump doesn’t require enemies. The face in his mirror is public enemy number-one. Think about it.

As well as presenting a great foundation for life, this collection of my mother’s profound wisdom provides a pretty accurate litmus test for evaluating people. Trump is no mystery. Every day he loudly and shamelessly tells us who and what he really is. Think about it.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and their adorable and ferocious dog “Poppy.” comments@cityweekly.net