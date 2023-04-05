After Trump’s indictment, it’s time to rejoice, not cower in fear 

The man who turned the American presidency into a joke has finally been arrested and booked. As Americans, we should be rejoicing that the ex-criminal-in-chief is finally facing the music. Not everyone is.

True to his ugly nature, Donald Trump’s response to the New York indictment has been exactly as expected—he’s launched attacks on the justice system, disparaged and insulted the judge and he’s cursed and maligned the prosecutors who had the courage to come after him. Now, his dangerous, inciteful rhetoric is putting more lives in danger and the militant wackos of the Trump base are already making threats much akin to Jan. 6th calls for lynching Mike Pence.

The numbskulls of the GOP seem incapable of learning from their mistakes. The blame game, the name calling, the charges of political witch-hunting and the everyone’s-out-to-get-me mantra are totally predictable. Trump’s “poor me” routine has alarmed the soft-brained, redneck riff-raff of our country. There are people who actually feel sorry for the man and each of his cries brings buckets of campaign donations from the MAGA crazies.

Sadly, there’s good reason to pity Trump. After all, he does have a tragic congenital defect, recently diagnosed as “catastrophic transposition of the primary orifices”—a malformation so serious that he goes to the dentist for his regular colonoscopies. This rare deformity means that his primary excretory organ is his mouth and explains the crap that’s always gushing out. Conversely, if anything truthful or decent has ever come from him, it was merely nocturnal flatulence, something that often follows his binging on Big Macs. Poor Trump.

That said, as the old adage goes, “a leopard doesn’t change its spots, and neither can Trump. That also applies to the congressional and senatorial Bozos who have, alternately, spoken his name with expletives and supported him.

Sadly, our legislators will go wherever the money beckons and, in the frothing, final wake of Trump, that means trying to salvage the big dollars coming from his support base. That includes the likes of Lindsay Graham, Mike Pence and even Trump’s nemesis, Ron DeSantis, who intends to displace Trump’s power and become the GOP presidential nominee.

Two years ago, along with the majority of America’s most prominent legislators, these men were all swearing in unison about the monster who had commandeered their party and threatened the nation. At that moment, they made no excuses for Trump’s attempt to overturn a national election for his own gain. Those charges, and many others, are coming.

With the clock moved forward, Senate and House Republicans have seemingly forgotten that their ex-president had been the instigator of a vicious and deadly riot, aimed at forcibly dismantling the democracy he’d been sworn to uphold. Not only had Trump been personally responsible for the onslaught, he had also failed—intentionally—to do something to end the violence. He reportedly laughed and smirked, glued to his TV, seemingly hoping that his fans would kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and hang his own vice president.

Looking nothing like the scared kids they were during the January 6 assault on our government, these same people are now discrediting our justice system—essential to the peaceful functioning of our nation. Instead of cheering that the wicked witch is (almost) dead, they’ve been characterizing Trump’s indictment as a disgrace and predicting that Mr. KY Jelly will, once again, slip the power of the law.

While not attempting, prima facie, to overthrow the government, the impacts of these men’s statements must be viewed as equally harmful as the January 6 assault. Many of those who once condemned Trump have, instead, characterized his long-awaited criminal indictment as a political hit-job and smear campaign. What does that say to their constituents?

When the supposed “best” of the Republican Party supports Trump’s crimes, they are right there at the Capitol, storming the walls, clubbing the police, breaching the doors and windows and threatening the democratic workings of our government. As members of one of the three branches of our nation’s constitutional framework, their attacks on the judicial branch are dangerous and irresponsible.

The way I see it: It’s a veritable act of treason to attempt to block the legitimate authority of the courts—all in an effort to try to hold onto the Trump power-base money.

Those who’ve chosen to run against the ex-president understand that Trump has something they want—the MAGA base. Perhaps more of a threat, they’re all scared that, if they don’t bow to Trump, right to the bitter end, they’ll be reaping Trump’s wrath and his inevitable attempts at their own unseatings. It’s called extortion: Trump knows how to intimidate and he knows how to pursue his detractors.

The sad thing is that they all know who Donald Trump is, and yet they’ll do anything to hold onto the Trump supporters who’ll be left behind when justice finally has its way. Certainly, their ploy is not without merit, because the collective wealth of the brainless MAGA folks will still be there when their man goes down. Trump's contenders are not going to allow their hate to rob them of the Trump fan base and they’ll scramble for the millions of votes that’ll be up for grabs when he’s gone.

Sick? Yes. But it’s never hard to figure out why politicians do what they do. It’s all about power; it’s all about money; and it’s all about their own self-interests.

There’s writing on the wall: The last episode in the Trump Playbook deals with the end game, when Trump’s inability to escape the criminal justice system leaves him only one caveat—the perceived ability to ruin everyone who’s ever stood up to him. Like the chronic misuse of his mouth—as his primary excretory organ—he will try to hurt his detractors, even those who previously supported him as their graves were being dug.

The author is a retired novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.