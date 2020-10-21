click to enlarge

After Dark Drag Cabaret

The lovely ladies who comprise the Quorum of the Queens will be dearly departing from their brunchtime stint to host a drag dinner cabaret on Oct. 28 at the Tavernacle Social Club (201 E. 300 South, 801-519-8900, tavernacle.com). Ghostly hostess Gia Bianca Stephens has designs on summoning a bevy of bewitching bitches for an evening of entertainment, tasty bites and boozy libations; it's the dark side of the Quorum's fabulous drag brunches. Attendees can scream along with the antics of local drag favorites Madazon Can-Can, Ivy Dior Stephens and Heifer Vescence while enjoying some socially distant society. The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased via EventBrite.

Food and Beer Pairing at Bewilder

The folks at Bewilder Brewing (445 S. 400 West, 385-528-3840, bewilderbrewing.com) are gearing up for one of their popular food and beer pairings on Oct. 27. Brewers from the Bewilder team have selected four eight-ounce beers—including a new release—to go along with a five-course meal expertly tailored to highlight some of Bewilder's fall favorites. Though you'll likely be stuffed to the gills when you leave, make sure to snag some of Bewilder's homemade sausages for later. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and attendees can RSVP via Bewilder's website. Attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Beehive Breakfast Opens

Downtown pedestrians have no doubt noticed the sudden appearance of Beehive Breakfast (166 E. 200 South, beehivebreakfast.com), a cheery little food cart that slings breakfast sandwiches from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Their modest menu includes two sandwiches and a side of crispy hash browns, along with hot coffee or some V8 veggie juice to keep you running throughout the day. I've been in the game long enough to know that a place that goes all in on a small handful of options tends to bring their A-game. An expertly-made breakfast sandwich made from local ingredients is enough to get anyone's morning engines running, and since Beehive Breakfast is a mobile operation, they're open for catering gigs as well.

Quote of the Week: "One should not attend even the end of the world without a good breakfast." –Robert A. Heinlein