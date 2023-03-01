After being caught hiding investments, The Latter-day Saint Church should practice the same repentance that it preaches. 

wikimedia

The Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Repentance is a bedrock teaching of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In a 2019 address, Church President Russell M. Nelson urged members to "identify what stops you from repenting. And then, change! Repent! All of us can do better and be better than ever before."

How does the LDS church define repentance? To prospective members, it lays out simple steps in a missionary pamphlet titled The Gospel of Jesus Christ. Those steps include recognizing that you have sinned, stopping the sin, confessing your sins to the Lord, asking for forgiveness and making restitution. Considering that daily repentance is expected of its millions of members, it's also fair to expect the church to properly repent for its wrongdoings and errors.

An important area that warrants repentance is its finances. On Feb. 21, the church was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with "failing to file forms that would have disclosed the church's equity investments" of $32 billion, held by its investment firm, Ensign Peaks. They instead filed forms for 13 shell companies in what church officials explained was an effort to "maintain the privacy" of its investments. Ensign Peaks acknowledged that the obfuscating was done knowingly, because the firm wanted "to avoid 'attention' that would be 'potentially damaging.'"

Many believe that LDS leaders fear increased transparency would disincentivize members from paying tithing. In a press release responding to the allegations, the church stated: "We affirm our commitment to comply with the law, regret mistakes made, and now consider this matter closed."

Using passive voice to convey that "mistakes [were] made" aligns with the subsequent defense that "the church's senior leadership never prepared ... the specific reports at issue." LDS leaders, in essence, deflected blame onto Ensign Peak officials and lawyers instead of taking responsibility.

This response fits within a broader pattern of senior leadership dodging accountability for wrongdoings. In 2015, Elder Dallin H. Oaks—first counselor in the governing First Presidency—said the church does not "seek apologies" and "we don't give them." While the church in this instance expresses vague "regret," they do not genuinely apologize nor demonstrate sufficient accountability for a significant and illicit breach of financial transparency.

But the SEC's sanctions have sparked broader conversations about church leadership and its precarious relationship with accountability. For example, leaders have never apologized to people of African descent for prohibiting them from receiving the priesthood and worshiping in the faith's temples, a policy that remained in effect until 1978. And while they have disavowed past racist teachings—including notions that Black people were cursed and less valiant in the premortal existence—they have failed to acknowledge the painful reality that they deprived Black members access to the highest and holiest rituals in LDS theology.

This is to say nothing of countless racist statements and teachings that were, for decades, infused into theological frameworks, like a prevalent mid-20th century idea that Black people were of an "inferior race." Today, scriptures describing dark skin as a "curse" remain in the LDS canon.

To adequately repent, the church should sincerely apologize for their white supremist practices, explicitly condemn past racist teachings and fundamentally restructure leadership with equitable racial diversity.

LGBTQ+ people deserve an equally sincere apology. For decades, church rhetoric has delegitimized and demonized LGBTQ+ people, including attacks in the mid-20th century that framed homosexuality as a viral contagion that would destroy familial and societal harmony. The church also justified decades of conversion therapy in an attempt to root out homosexuality from its members.

In recent decades, LDS leaders have adopted a gentler, more welcoming tone regarding LGBTQ+ people, a rhetorical shift that sociologists Ryan Cragun and Edward Sumerau refer to as "sodomy to sympathy." Their doctrinal models, however, still maintain the sinfulness and inferiority of homosexual relationships and transgender experiences.

Perhaps the most tragic aspect of the church's violence against queer people is manifest in disproportionate levels of suicidality among LGBTQ+ youth within the church. Surely, the church can apologize, candidly acknowledging its past injustices and restructuring their teachings so that all sexual and gender identities are considered equal.

Repentance is also needed for how the church has treated women. Throughout the 20th century, church leaders grounded male economic opportunity and female domestic labor in appeals to divine order. Until 2019, women made temple covenants to their husbands, while men made temple covenants to God. This has gradually softened into a "soft" patriarchy, with egalitarian language used to frame marital partnerships. But women continue to be denied priesthood on the grounds that sexual differences mandate a separation of roles (i.e., the priesthood and motherhood).

However, this paradigm quickly breaks down, as a career-oriented man can constantly access the domestic, familial sphere—cooking, cleaning and nurturing children. A woman, on the other hand, cannot access priesthood positions, including leading congregations and stakes, serving as General Authorities and giving priesthood blessings. Men have access to the priesthood and fatherhood, whereas women only have access to motherhood. The church should apologize for relegating women to a second class and begin providing them equal ecclesiastical opportunities.

As a practicing Latter-day Saint, I am frequently called to repentance by ecclesiastical leaders. And although I disagree with numerous church teachings, I welcome invitations to become a more compassionate and charitable version of myself. While I understand LDS authorities may reject the proposals I have articulated, I sincerely ask them to model the same principles of repentance, honesty and accountability they emphatically preach to their members.

They can do this by openly acknowledging and apologizing for their wrongdoings—especially those that have harmed others—and implement institutional and theological changes that accept and embrace individuals they have long marginalized and oppressed.

