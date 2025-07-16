After 249 years, America needs the free press and alternative media as much as ever. 

click to enlarge

I was out of town last week for the annual gathering of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) in Madison, Wisconsin. I like Madison, having visited several times, and simply find it to be a very nice capital city.

My only gripe is that while I should be amazed at the number of uses for that fine Wisconsin cheese, I'm quite the opposite. Curds on fries, under poutine and sausage gravy, simply no longer fits my regimen.

The conference was held at the Edgewater Hotel, on the shoreline of Lake Mendota. It was a wonderful setting and I couldn't help but marvel that the citizens of Wisconsin are so good at praying that their many lakes are full and the surrounding green countryside is so lush.

Were it so that the prayers beckoned by our own Gov. Spencer Cox would bear such fruit. As it is, our prayers just begat minor ditch overflowing, here and there. It appears to me that Cox should pay a visit to Madison so he can see firsthand what praying for rain can do, besides providing relief for alfalfa farmers like himself.

I hadn't been to an AAN conference in many years, despite Salt Lake City having twice hosted the gathering and despite having been to around 50 AAN functions or so. Prior AAN conventions—as my son Pete noted during a presentation he made in Madison—literally substituted as our family vacations since the first one I attended in 1990 in Denver.

Not every city we visited had rides, however, so the kids had to make do by listening to Elvis music in Memphis, trying to spot Ringo while he celebrated at our hotel in Phoenix, or watching naked people mope around in San Francisco. I like to say that such experiences are why my kids are normal.

I'm happy I went. I regard so many AAN associates as my best pals—as we share scars, tears and laughs—but the gang is not nearly so numerous as it once was. Far too many are dead, have left the industry or, sadly, lost their beloved newspapers to a changing media landscape.

There were still a good many of my now-greying friends in attendance, however, and I was pleasantly introduced to the next generation of younger publishers and truth stewards, who I'm sure will carry the torch of journalism onward.

Some of you think print is dead, or that the media can't be trusted. If that is you, then there's but one thing to say: Get off your lazy ass and figure it out for yourself.

You are doomed without a robust and free press. Social media doesn't cut it, memes don't cut it. Trusting only one news source or one angle doesn't cut it. Trusting the politicians who deliver their self-aggrandizing agendas to a non-questioning public doesn't cut it.

Trust your eyes and ears. Not mine, not someone else's—yours.

I left Madison pleased with what I believe is a sound future for this industry—not just in youthful vigor, but also in the sense that many people have had enough of the bullshit and are seeking new paths of knowledge (or revisiting old ones). The truth will indeed set you free, it is said. So will AI, apparently.

We attended a social gathering at the Wisconsin Historical Society in a stunning library building on the University of Wisconsin campus. On display were "Underground Newspapers" from the 1960s from all corners of the country (but not Utah, because until City Weekly came along there really wasn't one that lasted—and we were two decades past the "underground" era). Yep, of course, there was a cover of the Berkeley Barb, the most well-known of such papers from that era of political unrest and upheaval.

Another area of newspapers on display were historical for distinctly different reasons. One such was the July 10, 1776 edition of The Pennsylvania Gazette. Our function was on July 10, 2025, exactly 249 years later. On the front page of that newspaper was printed the entire Declaration of Independence, which was adopted just 6 days prior on July 4, 1776 and later signed on August 2.

It must have been an amazing thing to behold at that time—our divorce from King George of England and from the authoritarian rule his monarchy had placed on the American colonies.

The Declaration of Independence is not just a noble set of precepts of who we are. It is also a 27 bullet point indictment of King George III, replete with the remedy that the colonists were leaving his realm to start their own governmental experiment. It's so core to our cultural DNA that our own hopeful king, Donald Trump, has a copy (he thinks it's the original) of the Declaration of Independence hanging near his desk in the Oval Office.

But, when asked by ABC reporter Terry Moran what the document meant to him, Trump hemmed, hawed, said something about it being happy and that it stood for "unity, love and respect," which are wrong on all three counts. Trump has not read the document—it's Trumpian trophy adoration.

A quick pointer as to why you should always do your own reading is this: Independence is the opposite of unity. Start there.

There was something disturbing in those pages, too. Printed along with the Declaration of Independence were ads promoting the buying and selling of slaves, or promoting rewards for finding runaways—like a seven-pound reward in one such ad for a man by the name of Edward Gray, 5 feet and 6 inches tall with a pockmarked face, 26 years old with straight black hair.

What would seven British pounds buy today? A cup of coffee, a newspaper and a decent human being in the Oval Office, perhaps?

Send comments to john@cityweekly.net