 Adults in the Room | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

August 11, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

Adults in the Room 

Labor Pains, What's in a Name?

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Hit: Adults in the Room
We know it's hard to believe that Utah could get kudos for its handling of racism. And yet, in this era of denialism, the Utah State Board of Education cinched up its big-kid pants and said, "No." Just, no. School board member and wannabe-autocrat Natalie Cline was told to take her list of banned words and stuff it. At least for the time being, teachers may continue to utter things like "equity," "anti-racism," "empathy," "racial justice," "racial prejudice," "white fragility," "conscious and unconscious bias" and even "cultural awareness" without being sent to some McCarthyist tribunal. "You did it!" blared Darlene McDonald, Utah's national committeewoman for the Democratic National Committee. McDonald, in her ongoing fight against racism, called on her community of activists to stop this attempt to muzzle teachers. Earlier, she posted a video from her car after attending a program in Provo on the "truth" about Critical Race Theory. It featured former Utah Sen. Al Jackson, a Black man who now lives in D.C. While crying, McDonald said that Jackson "demonized Black people so white people could feel better about their racism." McDonald fights on, even as Lex Scott, former head of Black Lives Matter Utah, leaves the state in fear after death threats against her family.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Miss: Labor Pains
Is everybody working yet? Hey, we took away your unemployment benefits—wasn't that enough to force you into servitude? Apparently, it didn't exactly work so well. Gov. Spencer Cox called the enhanced benefits a disincentive to find employment. But Utah, with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, wasn't even having that much trouble. When the "trickle-down theory" doesn't work, the GOP Legislature likes to trickle even lower. Now, a Deseret News op-ed—from Utah higher education and the Salt Lake Chamber leaders—says there are other ways to boost the workforce, like expunging criminal records and investing in labor. And Forbes went this far: "The primary belief (at least publicly) is that reducing unemployment benefits will make unemployed individuals more willing to go back to work. ... Perhaps the answer to this question is less about worker pay and more about worker rights."

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Miss (or Hit?): What's in a Name?
Well, Utah made the New York Post, continuing a coveted tradition as a laughingstock of humanity. "... when people say your surname, it sounds like the word cock. It's obscene! Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it," read a letter to the governor from "a very concerned citizen" that sparked media attention after being shared from the governor's Twitter account. OK, this is really funny in a world with Cox Communications and 122.39 people named Cox out of every 100,000 Americans, according to MyNameStats. Everyone, including the governor, got a big laugh, but the joke might have been on them. Think about it. A very concerned citizen? Or a prankster?

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

Trending

The Beer Frontier
Folking Facemelting
Strap Yourselves In
30 for 90
Cabaret of Light
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

Readers also liked…

  • Uintah Sex?

    Utah lives up to its prude reputation, but by all means, put those scandalous phrases on a license plate. Plus, the aspirational thought of renewable energy 10 to 30 years from now.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 22, 2020

  • More Bloody Trauma

    Get ready for another male-inspired abortion bill. Thinking about the cost of disruptive innovation. Plus, a tale of two takes in Utah's gun-loving community.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Feb 5, 2020
Promotions
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation