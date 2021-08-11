click to enlarge

Hit: Adults in the Room

We know it's hard to believe that Utah could get kudos for its handling of racism. And yet, in this era of denialism, the Utah State Board of Education cinched up its big-kid pants and said, "No." Just, no. School board member and wannabe-autocrat Natalie Cline was told to take her list of banned words and stuff it. At least for the time being, teachers may continue to utter things like "equity," "anti-racism," "empathy," "racial justice," "racial prejudice," "white fragility," "conscious and unconscious bias" and even "cultural awareness" without being sent to some McCarthyist tribunal. "You did it!" blared Darlene McDonald, Utah's national committeewoman for the Democratic National Committee. McDonald, in her ongoing fight against racism, called on her community of activists to stop this attempt to muzzle teachers. Earlier, she posted a video from her car after attending a program in Provo on the "truth" about Critical Race Theory. It featured former Utah Sen. Al Jackson, a Black man who now lives in D.C. While crying, McDonald said that Jackson "demonized Black people so white people could feel better about their racism." McDonald fights on, even as Lex Scott, former head of Black Lives Matter Utah, leaves the state in fear after death threats against her family.

Miss: Labor Pains

Is everybody working yet? Hey, we took away your unemployment benefits—wasn't that enough to force you into servitude? Apparently, it didn't exactly work so well. Gov. Spencer Cox called the enhanced benefits a disincentive to find employment. But Utah, with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, wasn't even having that much trouble. When the "trickle-down theory" doesn't work, the GOP Legislature likes to trickle even lower. Now, a Deseret News op-ed—from Utah higher education and the Salt Lake Chamber leaders—says there are other ways to boost the workforce, like expunging criminal records and investing in labor. And Forbes went this far: "The primary belief (at least publicly) is that reducing unemployment benefits will make unemployed individuals more willing to go back to work. ... Perhaps the answer to this question is less about worker pay and more about worker rights."

Miss (or Hit?): What's in a Name?

Well, Utah made the New York Post, continuing a coveted tradition as a laughingstock of humanity. "... when people say your surname, it sounds like the word cock. It's obscene! Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it," read a letter to the governor from "a very concerned citizen" that sparked media attention after being shared from the governor's Twitter account. OK, this is really funny in a world with Cox Communications and 122.39 people named Cox out of every 100,000 Americans, according to MyNameStats. Everyone, including the governor, got a big laugh, but the joke might have been on them. Think about it. A very concerned citizen? Or a prankster?