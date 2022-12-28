A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News 

Bryant Heath

A tagger declares their love for the abandoned Sizzler near Sugar House Park, which is set to be replaced with a Kum & Go convenience store.

Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?

With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more like a boxer in the late rounds getting pummeled by some serious combination punches—pandemic! inflation! recession!—only to have the closing bell ring, giving me enough time to collect myself and regroup before the inevitable beatdown of the next round.

Maybe that's why I take joy in documenting some of the quirky stories of the city, as the effort provides a reprieve from the bombardment of blows of negative news. Coincidentally, I've found myself on several occasions at the "right place, right time" in Salt Lake City, photographing unusual events. So, let's end the year with a little bit of levity, shall we?

Despite closing its doors over two years ago, the abandoned Sizzler at 1300 East and 2100 South (top photo) found itself in a resurgence of online conversation in 2022. Most of the talk centered around the appropriate use of the site after it was revealed the Midwestern convenience-store chain Kum & Go intends to transform it into a gas station.

Some argued this unsightly addition to the northwest corner of Sugar House Park is karmic comeuppance for nearby residents who vigorously fought against high-density housing in years past. Still others tried organizing a strong resistance to the unbidden petro plans.

But at least one person got caught up in a wave of nostalgia and decided to spray-paint on the entirety of the building's west-facing exterior—first in purple, then in white for higher visibility—the message "Surf and Turf fo' Life" with the hilariously appropriate hashtag of "#RIPSIZZ" appended at the end. Never have I met anyone with the amount of brand loyalty to fast casual buffet restaurants as this particular tagger.

All good things must come to an end, however, and just as swiftly as the graffiti went up, it was taken down. So R.I.P. to #RIPSIZZ—we'll always have those three glorious days together in June.

Speaking of unusual messaging, another one of my favorite wacky local news stories involved a billboard conversation of sorts between a social media personality and an early-aughts pop-rock band. If you commute to the south end of the valley, odds are you caught a glimpse of the perplexing billboard that simply stated "Weezer" in comic sans font on State Street near 5770 South in Murray (bottom left photo).

Turns out it wasn't viral marketing for the popular alt-rock band but rather the brainchild of local TikToker Cory Hunter Winn, who has a side business of selling T-shirts with oddball designs and a penchant for atypical marketing.

A few months after the original billboard appeared, another popped up in response on State Street near 6400 South. The same day as its appearance, I took a photo and posted about it online, attempting to trace its origins. And shortly thereafter, the mystery was solved—sure enough, the band Weezer released a video taking credit for its creation.

As most other bands might be tempted to send a cease-and-desist letter, Weezer took a different approach by directly thanking Winn via billboard—a much more "Perfect Situation," in my opinion.

Bryant Heath

“Out of the Blue” sculpture under construction near 9th & 9th.

Lastly, you can't get through a year-end recap of 2022 in Salt Lake City without mentioning "Out of the Blue" or the more colloquial title for the leviathan of a sculpture (or leviathan sculpture?): The Whale. In the 10-plus years I've lived in Salt Lake City, never have I experienced a work of public art that captivated the city more than this piece by sculptor Stephen Kesler and muralist Mike Murdock, located at the roundabout on 900 South and 1100 East.

Whether you love it or hate it, you couldn't help but talk about it.

Since it came to us—ironically—on April 1, the whale has spawned a library's-worth of fan artwork, a killer Halloween costume and even a mildly credible religion. Even I wasn't immune from the hysteria, as I showed my fealty to our cetacean overlord by running a 5-mile route that outlined the majestic mammal's signature breach pose. "Hail the Whale" is more than just a phrase. For some, it's a lifestyle.

Of the hundreds of photographs I've taken of The Whale, my personal favorite is the four-photo series that charts the few weeks of its construction and painting (center photos). It's a reminder that as time passes and events of each new year come and go, the whale will always be here, with its head just emerging above the waterline. Relatable.

Bryant Heath

Weezer and a local resident communicating via billboard.

Hits and Misses is off this week. Send comments to cityweekly.net.