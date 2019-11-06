click to enlarge

A Very Vegan Thanksgiving

As the caregivers at Ching Farm Rescue and Sanctuary (chingsanctuary.org) approach the upcoming winter months, it's time to help them stockpile supplies for their fine, furry residents. Anyone looking to help can always donate or volunteer directly, but if you're looking to enjoy some tasty plant-based food in the process, Ching Farm is hosting a Very Vegan Thanksgiving meal with all kinds of seasonal vegan vittles. The event also features keynote speaker Amy Meyer, director of the Utah Animal Rights Coalition, and a silent auction to raise money for the sanctuary. The event happens on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Wasatch Elementary School (30 R St.) and advance tickets can be purchased via Ching Farm's website.

Honoring Our Veterans

In honor of Veteran's Day on Monday, Nov. 11, Texas de Brazil (50 S. Main, Ste. 168, 385-232-8070, texasdebrazil.com) offers a 50% discount to active and former military personnel. The discount includes regular dinner pricing, which consists of Texas de Brazil's traditional churrasco menu where servers present a variety of skewered, flame-broiled meats and carve them up tableside for your enjoyment. Although Texas de Brazil's menu tends to change depending on the evening, their menu includes lamb, filet mignon, chicken, pork and beef ribs, all delivered to your table. It's a solid deal on some great food, and hopefully it helps show a bit of the appreciation that us civilians have for those who serve or have served in our military.

Caputo's Chocolate Festival

Those who can tell their Forastero cacao from their Criollo know that Caputo's Market (314 W. 300 South, 801-531-8669, caputos.com) is one of the best places for true chocolate appreciation. Perhaps this is why Caputo's annual Chocolate Festival is such a big deal—they're known for assembling chocolatiers and their tasty creations from all over the world. This year, Caputo's welcomes Omnom Chocolate (omnomchocolate.com) who come to us straight outta Reykjavik, Iceland. Omnom Chocolate sources their cacao beans from Nicaragua, Brazil, Tanzania and Madagascar and blends them with their unique process to create small batch chocolate that is well worth celebrating. The event takes place on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. and tickets—if they're available—can be purchased via Caputo's website.

Quote of the Week: "Hot fudge fills deep needs."

—Susan Isaacs

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net