 A Sporting Try | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

December 23, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

A Sporting Try 

His Argument Has Holes, Chill the Drill

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-2.png

A Sporting Try
It's either "better late than never" or "too little, too late" for Spencer Cox. Gephardt Daily put it this way: "In what appeared to be an honest attempt to foster a more civil tone in Utah's political discourse, the incoming governor wove a masterful narrative in a 14-tweet thread Saturday morning, tying his thoughts on sports, politics, fanaticism and eating broccoli to the last-minute action of Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, on Wednesday, designed to limit school-teacher bonuses to districts that have some form of in-person classes." Good try. Cox spent considerable time praising House Speaker Wilson, assuming he had the best of intentions in withholding stipends to Salt Lake City schoolteachers because their classes are still online. Still, this has happened too often to support good intentions. The Legislature generally jumps at the chance to punish the liberal stronghold of Salt Lake City—even at Christmastime and during a pandemic. But, thanks for the sentiment, Mr. Cox.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

His Argument Has Holes
There are some 24 million golfers in America, 77 percent of whom are male with an average age of 54—not exactly your wilderness-hiking types. How many of these testosterone-packed sportsmen will be going to Kane County whose natural wonders far outpace any groomed, grassy and thirsty golf course? This is just one of the questions facing the Kane County Water Conservancy District, run by former lawmaker and rural booster Mike Noel. He wants the district to foot the bill for 18 holes of fun in this water-starved region of Utah, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Noel claimed recreation was part of the district's mission, which it is not, and that it will bring more tourism to Kane, which is doubtful. But more troubling is whether this is yet another argument for the Lake Powell Pipeline because Kane will need more water.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Chill the Drill
Everyone knows Utah loves drilling, the environment be damned. The state is so determined to maintain its fossil fuels that there are scarce plans to encourage alternative energy sources. And so, it was no surprise that a state-funded study from the University of Wyoming showed that a development ban from the incoming Biden administration could cost Utah $15 billion over 20 years, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Of course, this assumes a lack of mitigation over those years. Meanwhile, Utah tar sands took a little hit when the BLM's new state manager called out a conflict of interest by one of their contract employees who also purchased federal oil and gas leases. Still, this was nothing new. The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance has been questioning these transactions since 2010. The state needs to start paying attention to our energy future.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses and Citizen Revolt columns. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

Readers also liked…

  • Focus on the Men

    Some seem to think men leaving the workforce will result in fewer marriages. The Park City School District fires back at a shadowy group. Plus, what's behind those strange mailers you might have received?
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Nov 27, 2019

  • Fraud Gets a Pass?

    The implications of parents filling out their missionary kids' ballots. Plus, how UTA figures to muck it up again.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 14, 2019
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation