 A Show of 'Emotion' | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

January 15, 2020 News » Hits & Misses

A Show of 'Emotion' 

Grocery stores jump in to the tax reform debate. GOP gubernatorial candidates said what at some recent forums? Plus, listen closely to what Sen. Mike Lee says about Trump.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-2.png

A Show of 'Emotion'
Here's a message loud and clear for the Legislature. Your constituents don't like what you're doing. Let's look at the ballot initiative and referendum process and how much people hate the new tax reform law. Referendums are alive and well despite the Legislature doing everything possible to make it almost impossible for the public to speak its mind. Gathering some 117,000 signatures in at least 15 of the state's 29 counties is no small task. When Harmons Grocery offered its locations for signature gathering, Gov. Gary Herbert called them out, saying their objection was based on emotion, not facts, a Salt Lake Tribune article said. Other grocers then lined up in a show of "emotion." And the PTA has since joined in with polls showing two-thirds of Utahns want it repealed. Two provisions are at issue—raising the sales tax on food and changing how education is funded.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

He Said What?
Slavery? Infanticide? Really? That's what we heard out of two gubernatorial candidate forums for Republicans, one by the Utah Eagle Forum and the other by the St. George Area Economic Development. While everyone knows that Democrats have no chance in hell of being elected statewide, two Trib stories just underlined that fact. Oh, and they also highlighted the extraordinary and curious influence of those Eagle women, not to mention rural Utah, which enjoys outsized power due to gerrymandering. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox was happy to say that abortion would one day be viewed how slavery is now. And former House Speaker Greg Hughes said it's important to push back against liberal efforts to advance "infanticide." We get that this is an emotional issue, but it should also be based on facts. Hyperbole, apparently, wins the day.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Lee's 'Perfect' Prez
For those who fanaticized that Sen. Mike Lee had seen the messiah's halo fade around the head of President Donald Trump, sorry. Lee is a politician of a different cloth, a wily, libertarian-leaning attorney who knows how to play the odds. Yes, he railed on national TV about how bad the "briefing" on Iran was, but let's just stop there. Business Insider noted how Lee backtracked within hours to say how perfect the president is. That, of course, is Trump's word, but Lee "quite likes him." If we want to get into how progressive Lee is, just look at his latest legislation saying abortion is not health care. Pregnant women should be ignored, or at least forced to surrender their wombs because "Americans—especially those in the womb—deserve better," he said.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

More by Katharine Biele

  • Citizen Revolt: Jan. 16

    Join others in rallying for clean air. March in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plus, learn about what anti-Semitism is in a modern context.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 15, 2020

  • Era Yes

    Why the in-limbo Equal Rights Amendment is now more important than ever.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 15, 2020

  • Citizen Revolt: Jan. 9

    Hear from lawmakers about legislation planned for this year's session. Learn how to effectively advocate for your desired legislation. Plus, help encourage development of solar energy.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 8, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • Speak Up Sooner

    Lessons learned from a nonprofit board's inaction. Tax reform and fear-mongering. Plus, more mind-numbing inland port propaganda.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 8, 2020

  • Homeless Hearts

    A father and son show us a glimpse of humanity in the city's homelessness trend. An example of how some voter decisions are not created equal. Plus, how you can face jail time for drinking and driving while not even driving.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jan 1, 2020

  • OK, Boomers

    Utah's fertility rate has taken a dive. What's the plan to manage wild horse on BLM land? Plus, the public is fighting back yet again with ballot initiatives.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Dec 25, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • High Anxiety

    A new study suggests link between altitude and high teen suicide rates, coal is still king in Utah, for now, and an unhappy former mayor.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 4, 2018

  • Dear Jon

    A letter to Jon Huntsman Jr., more kids means fewer taxes in Utah and some perspective on the inland port debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 25, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation