A Private Matter

The school voucher bill approved by lawmakers last week did more than begin the dismantling of public education—it also stood as confirmation that the governor lacks a spine. Only a year ago, Gov. Spencer Cox vowed to veto voucher legislation until the public education system was fully funded, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Apparently promising teachers a $6,000 raise was enough for him. But no, public schools are far from fully funded. Far be it for the governor, who has long said he's "all in on vouchers," to buck those legislators who seem determined to throw money at parents for homeschooling and—ahem—private education. Without evidence, legislators have said the public suddenly fully approves of vouchers, and so they passed a veto- and referendum-proof bill. Cox could have sent a message with a veto anyway. Parents who don't want their kids taught in those liberal "guv-schools" can now pocket $8,000 for private ed. Why not give every parent $8,000 and let them use it for public ed, too?

Don't Breathe

They knew it, you knew it, everybody knew it, and yet lawmakers and business moguls actively worked to protect the fossil fuel industry—and other polluting companies—at the expense of public health. A lawsuit maintains that fossil fuel companies knew for decades how their products would change the climate, the podcast "Living On Earth" reports. But those companies kept that information under wraps. Utah has a similar problem as the Great Salt Lake recedes from the effects of climate change. If we didn't know this before, we do now—US Magnesium is a bad actor. The company's work along the lake contributes up to one-fourth of Wasatch Front pollution, the Deseret News reports. Environmentalists have been warning for years about not only about US Mag, but also the now-shuttered Stericycle and other polluting industries, all belching into an inversion-heavy valley. Just know this is intentional.

Squirreled Away

Living in an urban area may leave you oblivious to the wildlife that surrounds you and how interconnected the ecosystem is. This winter has brought the issue to doorsteps and backyards in a way that had been scattershot in past years. Urban neighborhoods were posting about elk feasting on front yards and cameras were capturing bobcats and coyotes sauntering up driveways. The ubiquitous deer are back even out of hunting season. Now because they seem to be everywhere, the fox squirrel has become both a menace and a source of entertainment. The Natural History Museum of Utah is running a survey to find out what's up with the species native to the eastern U.S., The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Some residents are out gunning for them—legally, of course. But let's not get trigger happy. Last year, 1,283 wildlife were illegally killed, according to the Division of Wildlife Resources. Ultimately "Salt Lake Valley residents will just need to learn to live with their new neighbors."