 A Moveable Feast by Slow Food Utah
August 11, 2021 Eat & Drink » Food News

A Moveable Feast by Slow Food Utah 

The latest local foodie news.

By
A Moveable Feast by Slow Food Utah
Slow Food Utah's (slowfoodutah.org) Feast of Five Senses is just around the corner, but things are shaping up to be slightly different this year. This year's fundraiser to benefit Slow Food Utah's agricultural microgrants is taking a nod from Hemingway with their "Moveable Feast." This year, attendees will pre-purchase a meal curated by local chefs that will be available for pickup on Aug. 28. From there, participants can recreate their own event within the comfort of their own home. Everything from plating instructions to instructional videos will be provided by local chefs from neighborhood favorites like Nohm, Pago, La Caille and Blended Table. More information is available via Slow Food Utah's website.

Utah Excels at Cheap Pizza
According to Expensivity's (expensivity.com) 2021 U.S. Pizza Index, Utah is the cheapest place for pepperoni pizza in the country. The Beehive State's average price for a pepperoni pizza rings in at $6.49, which is quite nice compared to Oklahoma, where pies are most expensive at $15.56. Pepperoni pizza fans in Utah are getting a sweet deal as far as price goes—but what about quality? Based on my own research, I think a lot of this data comes from the $5 pizza trend started by Little Caesar's. It wasn't long before our edgier local joints started to offer a similar deal. Either way, it's always fun to crunch the numbers to find out why Utah's food scene ticks the way it does.

Tasty Tiramisu Opens
A dessert place that just sells the Italian dessert classic known as tiramisu is a fantastic idea, and thanks to Tasty Tiramisu (Instagram: @tastytiramisu801) it's become a reality. Owned and operated by Paula Williams, Tasty Tiramisu whips up batches of this rum-and-coffee-soaked dessert to order, using cocoa and rum from Waterpocket Distillery (waterpocket.co). Customers can order tiramisu via Instagram's direct messaging and get a lovely, homemade tiramisu for two sent to their door. A good tiramisu can mean the difference between a bad day and a great day, and the chance to get this luscious dessert delivered to your door is too good to pass up.

Quote of the Week: "Seize the moment. Remember all those women on the Titanic who waved off the dessert cart." –Erma Bombeck

