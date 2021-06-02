A Mostly Post-Pandemic Pride 

Green Pig Pub

What a great time to welcome back Pride! Just as the weather gets warmer and many people are now fully vaccinated against the virus that shut down 2020's Pride celebrations, we get to welcome Pride back into the world—albeit a little changed. With the normal festivities around Pride canceled for now—namely, the always reliable sites for music and dancing, Utah Pride Festival and the Utah Pride Parade—here are a few other places to head towards if it's music, dancing and revelry that you desire. Below is a roundup of Pride events with all the DJs, performers and music you need to really get down and do Pride right, after a whole year of going without.

Princess Kennedy's Resurrection Extravaganza

Making The Green Pig your Pride home base is something of a no-brainer this year. A beloved Pride tradition is returning with the presence of its stewardess—SLC royalty if there ever was any—Princess Kennedy. Pride at the Pig wouldn't be Pride at the Pig without her free-for-all rooftop party, replete with local DJs, a block party in the street, Green Pig's amazing food, drinks and special Pride giveaways and prizes. The DJs will spin all the dance tracks you need up on that scenic and famous rooftop. Head up there on Friday, June 4 to catch the weekend opener, a Twilite Lounge staple in DJ yours truly (AKA Girl at the Bar), known—if you know her—for her millennial-perfect mix of early 2000s and '90s classics. If it's karaoke-friendly tracks you seek, DJ Bekster—resident mistress of Karaoke at the Pig—will be in charge on the evening of Saturday, June 5. Sunday, June 6 will be jam-packed with a number of diverse DJs, starting with Street Jesus Got Soul at 11 a.m., DJ Nix Beat and DJ Retrograde at 2 p.m., Matthew Fit at 8 p.m. and more in between. With this many DJs to choose from throughout the weekend, you have no reason to have a dull Pride.

Loud & Queer at The Union for Utah Pride Fundraiser

Loud & Queer: A Pride Spectacular, may be the closest thing to a normal Pride celebration one can find in the year 2021. A Union Event Center affair, the all-ages and 21+-friendly event will be the place to go if it's dancing you desire. While following all CDC guidelines about COVID safety, the event will offer performances, dancers, lights and magic to all attendees, with all proceeds going to the Utah Pride Center so they can continue offering the LGBTQ+ resources many in our community depend on. It will be an important money-maker for the center, which isn't putting on any of the usual Pride events this year—no parade, no festival. Headliner Todrick Hall alone should turn some heads in this direction. Famous for appearances on American Idol and RuPaul's Drag Race, and a career as a singer, actor, drag queen, dancer, choreographer, TV personality and songwriter, he'll be joined by plenty of good company. There will be appearances from abroad, including Brazil's Amannda and DJ Rafa Mafra, plus models and dancers from Los Angeles, California. Locals will come by way of Utah '70s drag 'n' rollers Marrlo Suzzanne & The Galaxy Band, "gay rapper" Hayden Todd, SLC showgirl Gia Bianca Stephens, drag artists Silver Vom Blosh, Ivy Dio Stephens and Savannah Van Cartier, and many more. Kicking off Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. with performances beginning at 8 p.m., the event will be followed by an after-hours after-party at the Habitat Event Center, featuring L.A.-based DJ Marco da Silva. Early release all-ages and 21+ tickets are already sold out, but second release tickets for both ($55 all ages, $65 21+) are available, and VIP tickets range from $95 - $450. Find all tickets and info at skyfall.ticketspice.com/pride.

Molly Mormon's Rainbow Pride Drag Show and Brunch

If there's anything just as fun as Pride, it's brunch. Combine the two and what do you get? The best possible way to cool down from a wild weekend of celebration. Local drag queen and 2019 Miss City Weekly Molly Mormon will host this return to tradition—in case you didn't know, drag brunch is a tradition here in SLC—at The Union, which is also, fortunately, an all-ages venue. That's a valuable quality among the many Pride events that often take place at bars and clubs that are 21+, so to all the young queens and queers, come here! But worry not, mimosa lovers: There's 21+ upstairs at The Union, so one can still drink and be merry if one is of the legal age to do so. The talents on display will be stunning, with appearances from The Whore of '94, Rose Nylon, Liam Manchester, London Skies and Marrlo Suzzanne, who's new band City Weekly profiled just a few weeks ago. The show is on Sunday, June 6, with doors at 11 a.m. and show at 12 p.m. Tickets range from $15 - $30. Visit theunioneventcenter.com/upcomingevents/mollymormon for tickets and info.