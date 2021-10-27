A Halloweekend Guide 

Festticket

Nothing brings the party out like Halloween, especially after last year's spooky season was distinctly devoid of events. So below, we've provided a long list of every single kind of Halloween event you could dream of going to this weekend—from honky-tonk hoedowns to rock 'n' roll cover nights, from horror-movie themed dance parties to album releases and annual traditions. Just be sure to check which venues have COVID-conscious requirements before you head into the night!

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Rocktober Fest @ Soundwell: Cover bands are always fun but they're especially so at Halloween, when the art of the cover takes on the spirit of the season. This weekend at Soundwell, fans of local indie rock can see favorite bands like Lord Vox as The Beatles, Spirit Machines as Black Sabbath, The Fervors as King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and The Penitent Man as Pink Floyd. (7:30 p.m., 21+, $12, soundwellslc.com)

Get Freaky @ The Great Saltair: For fans of Get Funky, the rave event's Halloween counterpart is here in Get Freaky. Dust off your demon-colored eye contacts and devil horns and get ready for this two-day event spanning Friday, Oct. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 30. Headliners include Rezz and Dillon Francis, plus over two dozen more EDM acts. (7 p.m. - 2 a.m. both nights, 18+, $75 - $180, getfreakyslc.com)

The Delphic Quorum Halloween Album Release @ The Beehive: If any band fits the inherent wackiness of Halloween, it's the Delphic Quorum. They'll be releasing an album 10 years in the making alongside another album release celebration from Captain Daniels and The Sunny Brook Sailors. Both bands will find support from Moonkin and Groundskeeper. If you've a stomach for oddity, this is the event for you. (6 p.m., all-ages, $7, thebeehiveslc.com)

The Purge Halloween Party @ The Complex

Inspired by the film that celebrates the anarchy of cold-blooded murder, The 4th Annual Purge Halloween Party at The Complex will feature not only some of the best light and video production in the state, but a slew of fantastic DJs, including DJ Teo, DJ R3, DJ Mezz and DJ Matty Mo. Just don't kill anybody. (8 p.m., 16+, $15, thecomplexslc.com)

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Scare-tastic Halloween Hoedown Part II @ The Westerner

After launching their first Halloween Hoedown a week ago, this final Hoedown will truly be—as they describe it—scare-tastic. All the usual trappings of The Westerner will be there, like honky-tonk on stage from Colt.46, but all with a haunted twist. The cocktails will be themed, and there will be giveaways and a costume contest with a prize of $200 for the sexiest costume and best couple, respectively. (6 p.m., 21+, $10, westernerslc.com)

Talia Keys Halloween Party @ The Commonwealth Room: The local blues-rock queen is ringing in 10 years of her signature Halloween Bash, and will be doing so with her trusty band, The Love. As a bonus, she'll also be celebrating a new single released the same week. So, for fans of the Keys, The Love and the Scare, get over to The Commonwealth Room—just be on the lookout for the haunted doll that tends to stalk the show. (7 p.m., 21+, $20 - $40, thestateroompresents.com)

Afropop Halloween Party @ Sugar Space: Featuring a red carpet and a photo shoot backdrop to show off costumes, this dance-ready costume party features the Afrobeat sounds of DJ Mo, DJ Double O, DJ Archiii and DJ Phaya. (8 p.m. - 2 a.m., 21+, $20, thesugarspace.com)

20th Annual Urban Lounge Halloween Party @ The Urban Lounge: A special anniversary is coming to The Urban Lounge, and you'd better be there to help celebrate. The popular 21+ venue is ringing in 20 years of Halloween celebrations, and they've got their best DJs on standby in Flash & Flare and Bo York. (9 p.m., 21+, $5, theurbanloungeslc.com)

Halloween Hullabaloo @ Big Willie's: A no-cover option for Halloween entertainment comes by way of Big Willies's annual Halloween Hullabaloo, which will feature good old-fashioned rock 'n roll from locals Thunderfist and Magda-Vega. (9 p.m., 21+, free, bigwillieslounge.com)

Lonely Heights's Halloween Bash @ Clubhouse on South Temple: Local indie rockers Lonely Heights are putting on their very own Halloween show, and costumes are encouraged. Local bands Southernmost Gravy, Mowth, Sunfish and 19 Miles Per Hour will support. (6:30 p.m., all-ages, $12, clubhouseslc.com)

Salt Lake City's Hell Fest @ The Loading Dock: For a night of heavy metalcore and deathcore and other mean-sounding cores, look no further than the The Loading Docks' Hell Fest, featuring Amorous, Alumni, Decidia, Marked;Life, Preacher, Moonteeth, Decayer, In Your Grave and spins from DJ Rondo. (6 p.m. - 12 a.m., all-ages, $20, facebook.com/loadingdockslc)

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

A Samhain Excursion @ Garage on Beck

Only a rocker as bold as Courtney Lane would dare to celebrate Halloween on an actual Sunday, while also debuting their music with a whole new full band in Courtney Lane & The Chain. They'll celebrate Samhain alongside fellow local band P.S. Destroy This. (7 p.m. - 9 p.m., 21+, $7, garageonbeck.com)