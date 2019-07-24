click to enlarge

9th Annual Peruvian Festival

Kicking off this weekend of international food and culture festivals is the Mega Peruvian Festival, which is celebrating its ninth year. Over nearly a decade, its slate of events has become increasingly diverse. This year's gala promises a Miss Peru pageant, a ceviche cook-off and a cumbia show to end all cumbia shows. The two-day festival takes place at The Gateway (400 W. 100 South) on Friday, July 26, from 5 to 10 p.m. and the following day from 1 to 10 p.m. In addition to a wide variety of live entertainment and Peruvian crafts, the event also showcases a wide variety of local Peruvian cuisine. If you're new to the ideas of ceviche and lomo saltado, come check this festival out.

4th Annual African Festival

On Saturday, July 27, from noon to 8 p.m., United Africans of Utah hosts the fourth annual African Festival at Liberty Park (600 E. 900 South). This cultural celebration of all things Africa features plenty of live music, spoken word performances, art and food from across the continent. Offering a great way to experience some of the vibrant culture and food from the African continent, the festival also gives locals a chance to support the United Africans of Utah, an organization that provides a wealth of services for underserved and marginalized members of the community.

6th Annual Filipino Festival

For those in the northern part of the valley looking to broaden their cultural horizons, the Filipino Festival is celebrating its sixth year running at the Legacy Events Center (151 S. 1100 West, Farmington) on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The local Filipino community has continued to grow steadily, and if you haven't yet sampled the rich, vinegary glory of Filipino food you'll want to pay this festival a visit. Those simply seeking a good time can also find a wide range of entertainment that explores the Filipino heritage. Bonus points will be distributed to those who make it to all three of these festivals.

Quote of the Week: "You have to taste a culture to understand it."

—Deborah Cater

