40 Years of City Weekly—Volume 34: 2017 to 2018 

John Saltas never fancied himself to be good at new beginnings. "It's an easier path to just keep morphing and moving forward than to start all over," he mused in January 2018. In his 30-plus years with City Weekly, Saltas considered how so many people had come and gone as the paper continued to morph and move.

"For those past decades, we've held in our minds—and hoped the larger expanse of readers and supporters felt similarly—that we are vitally important to this community," he continued. "We fairly escaped the turmoil that hit most newspapers a decade ago, but during the past three years, the turmoil has hit us, too. ... Some papers have gone to online only, some to paywalls, some to just selling their assets and leaving their towns lurching."

Through Copperfield Media, Saltas' organization had by this time leaned into e-commerce, acquired papers like Planet Jackson Hole and produced magazines like Devour Utah and Vamoose Utah. The egress of classified ads and the ingress of marketing algorithms had indeed produced "nervous nights" and "high-blood-pressure days," Saltas confided. Longtime dining critic Ted Scheffler made his exit, as did writers Stephen Dark and Dylan Woolf Harris. Alex Springer subsequently assumed the food beat, Michael S. Robinson Sr. emerged as a frequent opinion columnist and Kelan Lyons joined the team as our new reporter.

While the paper's crew was changing, its stories were unique within a shifting landscape. Thomas Sorenson toured Logan's Zootah attraction while Dylan Woolf Harris explored the derelict ruins of Salt Lake's historic Warm Springs Plunge. Ray Howze disclosed a remarkable rescue of a Holocaust survivor and Sarah Arnoff spotlighted local activists raising awareness of missing and/or murdered indigenous women.

An attentive and critical voice was vital in a rising sea of festering resentments and amid a world overheating thanks to climate change and post-truth puffery. The Trump administration canceled the DACA immigration policy and issued a travel ban on majority-Muslim countries. Violent white supremacist activity erupted on the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia. And in the Beehive State, the century-old partnership between the LDS church and the Boy Scouts of America came to an end.

The old Granite High School came down while Murray City began its underhanded effort to raze the historic Murray First Ward meetinghouse and Carnegie Library. Speaking of underhanded, the Charles Koch Foundation—in keeping with its practice of shaping institutions to conservative-libertarian views—donated millions to create an economics institute at the University of Utah.

St. George lawmaker Jon Stanard resigned after using taxpayer money for liaisons with a call girl. District Attorney Sim Gill controversially cleared police officers involved in the shooting of Patrick Harmon (1967-2017). Congressman Jason Chaffetz resigned to become a Fox News talking head and Sen. Orrin Hatch—in what some suggested was overdue since the 1980s—opted against re-election. Utah lawmakers, many of whom received donations from EnergySolutions, voted to give a $1.7 million break to the company. While that deal put lawmakers' judgment in question, their attempt at a hip-hop music video only confirmed it.

The tides of circumstance morph and change, and friends like Vasilios Priskos (1964-2017) might leave us, but some things remain the same. "We will continue to do what we've always done—poke holes, reveal truths, tell stories others haven't told, remove rascals and sully for those who cannot," Saltas wrote. "It's really all we know how to do."

Remembering Vol. 34: In the boundaries

"Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke listened to gripes surrounding Bears Ears National Monument, but will he read the rave reviews?" wondered Dylan Woolf Harris in a July 26 cover story. "While the deadline to voice opinions on Bears Ears has passed, the Utah Diné Bikéyah advocate group is 'cautiously optimistic' that Zinke will abandon his preliminary suggestion of shrinking the 1.34 million-acre monument."

Having undertaken a four-day listening tour of the region, Zinke's office established a short window to receive public input on the fate of Bears Ears. Woolf Harris reported that the Interior Department nevertheless received more than a million comments and, according to analysis by the Center for Western Priorities, more than 98 percent of commenters liked the monument as it was.

"Gov. Gary Herbert ... often says support is split and the closer one travels to the monument, the more opposition one will hear," Woolf Harris noted. Such claims were refuted by those who led the designation in the first place, namely, Utah's Native American tribes. "They want to go after coal," Navajo Nation spokesman/Bears Ears commissioner Davis Filfred told John Dougherty in an accompanying feature. "They want to go after petroleum, uranium, potash. They want to clear all the timber."

Dougherty observed that mostly overlooked was how the monument was the first guided by tribes themselves. With the Bears Ears Commission, five Southwest tribes would have seats at the table in collaborative management with the U.S. Forest Service and Department of the Interior. Tribal leaders did not appreciate attempts to roll everything back, nor the insinuation from people like Sen. Hatch that the tribes had been "manipulated" into championing something they didn't "fully understand."

"Members of the Bears Ears Commission ... said that opposition to the monument and Trump's review of Bears Ears in particular is rooted in distrust, lack of knowledge, disrespect of tribal governments and, in some instances, racism," Dougherty wrote. Indeed, tribal efforts to work with local leaders during initial development of the monument had been met with silence. "The whole Utah delegation is against us, and they have been for many years," Filfred said.

By the end of 2017, the administration had reduced Bears Ears by more than 80% along with halving the size of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Former state Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, gleefully proposed renaming the Utah National Parks Highway after Donald J. Trump. In response, former Democratic state Sen. Jim Dabakis proposed naming an off-ramp after adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"Documents recently released ... show that when drawing the new boundaries, Trump and his Interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, ignored not only the pleas of five Native American tribal nations, but also proposals from local county commissioners and the state of Utah," wrote Jonathan Thompson of High Country News in May of 2018. The new boundaries correlated with known deposits or coal, oil, gas, uranium and potash. In 2021, the Biden administration restored both monumnet's original boundaries.

In the Port

Targeted for a failed housing development in 2010 and later for a relocated prison, the northwest outskirts of the Salt Lake area were now slated for an inland port. Critics decried the effect such a development would have on air quality, Salt Lake City sued the state over a purported loss of control and, as Dylan Woolf Harris pointed out on Feb. 14, "the biggest group impacted by changes to the land south of the Great Salt Lake might be those without a voice," namely, the thousands of birds who nest and migrate through the area.

Why was the inland port pushed through? Katharine Biele provided two illustrative glimpses in her Hits & Misses column:

"The best outcome for the Northwest Quadrant would be if no one developed it at all. You know, with its fragile ecosystem and rapidly shrinking wetlands. But that's not the view of House Speaker Greg Hughes, who is just righteously indignant about anyone—especially Salt Lake City—questioning his intentions and making what he sees as false statements, according to the Deseret News. The Inland Port Authority is supposed to be Hughes' lasting legacy, one with lots of zeros and dollar signs—all for the state to manage. The city quickly moved in to create deals with developers. 'Since the area was going to be developed, the thought was that the city would be more [conscious] of environmental factors than if the state were in charge, so we tried to get in front of it,' Councilman Charlie Like told City Weekly via email. But under the new law, the state can veto any city decisions." (April 19, 2018)

"Meet Jeff Hartley, a 'jokingly' self-described 'dirty lobbyist' who works for oil and gas, Rocky Mountain Power and other energy giants. Hartley is the working face of the inland port ... . Hartley, speaking to a Vernal Energy Summit, sang its praises while salivating over '3,500-4,000 acres of developable land.' Oh, it will be wonderful, just like a photo he took of the Singapore port, but without the ocean. It's all good because Utah's a right-to-work state, and shippers wouldn't have to wait at a real port to go through customs. There's a pipeline already permitted, too. Hartley so loves the industry that he sent his son to school with a report on how fantastic and safe fracking is. Thing is, he couldn't remember how old his son is." (May 24, 2018)