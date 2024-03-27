40 Years of City Weekly—Volume 32: 2015 to 2016 

"During his monthly press conference on Thursday, Gov. Gary Herbert was asked about proposed legislation that would make Utah the 24th state to legalize medical marijuana," reported City Weekly managing editor Enrique Limón in a Jan. 22, 2016, Buzz Blog entry.

Then-Gov. Herbert had said "the discussion is now at hand, the time is nigh, to see if we can find a pathway forward on this." But Herbert was not interested, he said, in "having Dr. Feelgood out there say, 'Yeah, yeah, ¿qué pasa? You know, here's your doobie for the day, and you'll feel better.'"

Limón did not allow Herbert's bizarre twaddle—purportedly based on a George Carlin routine—to go unremarked. "The governor's choice of words hinted that all Latinos are drug dealers—or at least, whatever version of 'drug dealer' or 'medical pot provider' he has in his head," Limon wrote.

He further quipped his suspicions that Herbert's idea of an "authentic" taco was Taco Bell's Doritos Locos variety, that the sombrero and serape constituted the entirety of Hispanic fancy dress, and that all Latinos loved the singer Selena. "OK, we all fucking love Selena," Limón conceded. "Still, in a state where prescription opioid overdoses are among the highest in the nation, the governor's comments stung."

Such was the pith and tenor of the times, where substantive issues were often buried beneath a landslide of bunkum and folly. With so much seemingly going to pot, the only recourse, at times, was to crack wise.

Herbert's hits continued with rolling out a welcome mat for the anti-LGBTQ World Congress of Families and his attempt to block federal funds to Planned Parenthood after a doctored video against the organization surfaced online. But he was far from the only person acting in questionable ways.

Brad Smith—the dubiously qualified state superintendent of public instruction—was attacking Utah teachers and former campaign manager-turned House representative Justin Miller was reported to the police by County Mayor Ben McAdams on allegations of embezzling campaign funds.

Nationwide, anti-black killings at a Charleston, South Carolina, church horrified many while spawning knee-jerk defenses of the Confederate flag from reactionaries. Immigrants were subjected to scapegoating from the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump. Closer to home, a far-right militia led by Ammon Bundy occupied Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

The loss of trans woman Ashley Hallstrom (1988-2015), local artist Gyll Huff (1952-2015), peace activist Ethel Hale (1922-2016), 100 illegally cut trees in Big Cottonwood Canyon and of venerable meeting places like the Canyon Inn and downtown's Arrow Press Square building, all left irreplaceable voids in their own ways. These injustices, losses and tragedies all required attention and coverage, and City Weekly duly provided them without neglecting the offbeat and amusing across the local scene.

Jake Nichols investigated ill-treated guest workers at resort hotels while Stephen Dark explored the rural neighborhood of Chesterfield in West Valley City. Gavin Sheehan reported on the world of YouTube gamers, Carolyn Campbell detailed the travails of Utah romance novelists and Colby Frazier profiled veteran reporter Rod Decker and covered the acquisition of The Salt Lake Tribune by Paul Huntsman.

City Weekly hosted a convention of the Association of Alternative Media and Jerre Wroble departed once more as editor, succeeded by Limón. Bill Frost's "Ocho" was succeeded by Mason Rodrickc and Michelle Larson's "The Nueve," Randy Harward stepped up as music editor, and we enjoyed the aid of behind-the-scenes people like technical director Bryan Mannos, interns Ameda Tarr and Matthew Kunes, and proofreader Lance Gudmundsen (1939-2024).

Many events and people at this time certainly gave credence to the George Carlin joke about the "dope problem," namely that there "were too many dopes." Such could not be said about the folks keeping this paper alive, however.

Remembering Vol. 32: In the festival

"Every year, more than 40,000 people—including 30,000 out-of-state movie-lovers, filmmakers, industry professionals and journalists—descend on Park City for the Sundance Film Festival," Scott Renshaw wrote on Jan. 21. "They subject themselves to the winter weather of a mountain ski town, and the complex logistics of navigating it, all for the chance to be there when the Next Big Thing is discovered."

To help navigate the daunting event, Renshaw and David Riedel provided readers with insight into that year's proceedings by looking at past filmmaker discoveries, upcoming book adaptations and the festival's mobile app. They were providing creative approaches to an issue that had become a yearly staple since we first reported on Sundance in the late 1980s, with advice that holds true for festival-goers today.

"If you can avoid it, don't drive anywhere," Renshaw advised. "Plenty of factors conspire to make it unpleasant to try to navigate the festival as an individual driver—and believe it or not, the winter weather is often the least of them." During the festival's screenings in Park City and Salt Lake, he noted, public transit was preferable.

"Get up early, stay up late, sleep at noon," he continued. "'Sold out' shows are largely 'sold out' due to seats reserved for festival pass-holders, many of whom spend their nights at various parties and their mornings sleeping it off." Consequently, waitlist seats were usually available at venues during the first and last shows of a given day.

"Trust the 'buzz' only so far," Renshaw counseled. "... For the first two days, nobody really knows anything about most of the movies, and whatever deafening 'you gotta see this' bustle you'll hear likely comes from particularly shrewd publicists or from the presence of one or two familiar actors."

Renshaw concluded by suggesting that readers brown-bag meals rather than going for all the pricey concession items. That way, they might just save some extra funds for another waitlisted ticket.

In one quote

"In some baseball leagues, there is a rule—the mercy rule—that's used when one team is beating another so badly, the umpire lifts his mask and declares the game over.

"In Utah, there's a constitutionally mandated mercy rule built into the Legislature, requiring, forcing, limiting, restricting and demanding that this body of 104 souls meets no longer than 45 days. Lobbyists with money on the line and bills languishing in the final days might view this timeline as tyrannical, but warm-blooded citizens of Utah will remember 2016 as a year when this time limit was merciful. For, what if the Legislature met for 90, 120 or an unlimited number of days, as do lawmakers in other states? What if?

"All anyone knows is that in 45 short days, the Utah Legislature lived up to its reputation as a body thoroughly dominated by special interests as it invested hundreds of millions of dollars in a coal-shipping port in California and dubious water-pipeline projects, while simultaneously insisting it lacks sufficient funds to expand Medicaid and properly fund public education." (Colby Frazier, March 17, 2016)

In the park

"It's 3:30 p.m. on a partly cloudy Wednesday, and I'm sitting in the shade of a pine tree, on a green knoll, in a park on Salt Lake City's west side," began Katherine Pioli for the April 21, 2016, issue. "For effect, I'd like to say that there's no one around—the absence of voices and general lack of commotion makes it seem so—but, in truth, there are a few other people enjoying this place on a mid-afternoon."

Pioli spotted a father walking with his child in an external-frame backpack and two elderly gentlemen making their way to a bench. Someone was navigating a grocery cart like a scooter across the asphalt.

"We are all here on this day—me and the old men, the young fathers, the wanderers—in this public space unlike any other found in this city, or most other places in the United States (except North Dakota)," Pioli mused. "We are at the International Peace Gardens in Jordan Park."

The piece was one among many recreational illustrations that Pioli crafted for City Weekly between 2013 and 2019. Cultural events and outdoor happenings were her specialty, and whether the subject was a local dance company production, birdwatching excursions or stargazing trails, Pioli lent a keen eye and a graceful touch.

"City Weekly had a monthly A&E column called 'Get Out,'" Pioli recently recalled. "I was spending lots of time wandering around the mountains, skiing the golf courses, and I figured why not get paid for it."

With backgrounds in dance, English, and a working history with the Forest Service, Pioli was an ideal contributor—ever ready to help readers better appreciate the finer details of their surroundings, as in her Peace Gardens story: "A young couple is sitting, whispering. And I am looking at a cherry tree in bloom and, in the silence, contemplating the beauty of the world."