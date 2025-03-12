2025 St. Patrick's Day events in Utah 

COURTESY PHOTO

St. "Practice" Day @ Piper Down: If you want to start your celebrations as early as possible, enjoy an evening at Irish pub Piper Down featuring live music by Celtic punk favorites Murphy and the Giant, plus traditional bagpipe and drum tunes from the Heathen Highlanders. Additional holiday-appropriate events take place at Piper Down throughout the weekend and into St. Patrick's Day itself. Music on Friday, March 14 begins at 8:30 p.m., $5 cover charge; check the calendar for additional information. 1492 S. State, piperdownpub.com

St. Patrick's Day Parade & Siamsa @ The Gateway: Salt Lake City's biggest celebratory gathering of the green takes place at The Gateway mall, sponsored by the Hibernian Society of Utah. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with the annual parade, with the route beginning at 200 South & 600 West, and traveling east to Rio Grande, from there to the north end of the Gateway. There, the Siamsa party takes place on the Olympic Plaza, as well as indoor spaces behind the stage. Irish fare will be served on site prepared by The Store, as well as at participating Gateway merchants, including Flanker Kitchen's innovative takes on Irish classics like corned-beef tacos and Guinness-battered pretzels. Craft vendors will be offering traditional items, and two stages of live entertainment celebrates Irish dancing and music, including Pladdohg, Murphy and the Giant, Shanahy, An Rogaire Dubh, The Young Publiners, Scariff, Legacy, ADC and Rinceoiri Don Spraoi. Events close at 5 p.m., followed by official after-party at Flanker. Events are free, open to the public and family-friendly. 400 W. 200 South, irishinutah.org

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl: On Saturday, March 15, join other revelers in several hours of celebration at multiple locations for the city's official "Crawl With Us" event. The festivities begin at Twist Bar (32 Exchange Place) with registration 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., and continues through 10 p.m., with an after-party 10 p.m. – midnight. Participants get no cover at all locations, mid-party and after-party; official party cup and bottle-opener lanyard; green & gold beads; exclusive drink specials; food specials at select venues; professional photography; and custom badge with vouchers. Tickets are $20 - $25; register at eventbrite.com

4th West Fest: Mountain West Cider, Red Rock Brewing and Tullamore Dew team up for a St. Patrick's Day "after-party" for the events at The Gateway. Enjoy cider, beer & whiskey from the participating sponsors, as well as food trucks, games and live entertainment including Dunmore Lasses and John Flanders Trio. Plenty of vendors will also be on site (including City Weekly). Admission is free, open to all-ages and dog-friendly. Dress for the weather. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, March 15. 425 N. 400 West, mountainwestcider.com

Leprechaun Lore Haunted House @ Asylum 49: The Tooele-based haunted house offers a chance to celebrate the scarier side of St. Paddy's day with a weekend event. The "haunted hospital" focuses on leprechauns using their dark magic to conjure illusions and manipulate objects. The experience offers multiple "contact levels" depending on the guest's degree of comfort, and reservations are required. Operating hours are 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15; general admission tickets are $20. 140 E. 200 South, Tooele, asylum49.com

Celtic Celebration @ Peery's Egyptian Theater: If you haven't already exhausted yourself over the weekend, there's still celebrating to be done on the actual St. Patrick's Day. Ogden's legendary Peery's Egyptian Theater hosts an evening of music and dance featuring Callanish, Celtic Beat Dancers and the Wasatch and District Pipe Band. Adult beverages will be available on-site. Tickets are $10 - $15; showtime is Monday, March 17 at 7 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m. 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, ogdenpet.com

Glass Etching @ Local Artisan Collective: You don't just have to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by drinking; you can prepare the vessel for the next time you plan to drink. Local Artisan Collective offers a class with instructor Stephanie Howerton to learn glass etching techniques that will include participants decorating one mug, cup or shot glass of their choosing by the end. All supplies will be provided by the instructors. The event takes place on Monday, March 17, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.; registration is $20 per person, online at the website. 2371 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, localartisancollective.com

American Fork Symphony: Echoes of Ireland: A St. Patrick's Day celebration rich with the music of the Emerald Isle comes to Utah County, headlined by the American Fork Symphony conducted by Dr. David Fullmer, and featuring dancing by Rinceoiri Don Spraoi. The program is scheduled to include "Molly On the Shore," "Irish Tune from County Derry," a suite from John Williams' original score for Far and Away and music from Lord of the Dance. Tickets are $5 - $8; performance is Monday, March 17 at 7 p.m. 1120 N. 20 West, American Fork, TAFtix.com