2023 Summer Movie Preview 

Walt Disney Pictures

The Little Mermaid

Feels like old times, with plenty of remakes, sequels and familiar faces filling theaters for the summer season. Here's a look at what to expect (with the caveat that all release dates are subject to change) over the next few months.

May 19

The Headliner: Fast X. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and company return for the latest car-iffic installment of the action franchise, which I'm still mad at for not picking the obvious title Fast 10 Your Seatbelts. Also: Joel Edgerton plays a horticulturist for a wealthy dowager's estate, dealing with dark secrets, in Paul Schrader's Master Gardner.

May 26

The Headliner: The Little Mermaid. Disney's latest remake of a classic animated feature has been the target of stupid criticism for casting a Black actor (Halle Bailey) as Ariel, and justifiable criticism for creepy CGI characters and dimly-lit trailer scenes. Also: comedian Sebastian Maniscalo plays a man whose old-school immigrant dad (Robert DeNiro) clashes with his girlfriend's upscale family in About My Father.

Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse

June 2

The Headliner: Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Oscar-winning (and Utah Film Critics Best Picture-winning) 2018 animated feature gets a sequel following the latest adventure of web-slinger Miles Morales. Also: Stephen King's 1973 short story The Boogeyman becomes the latest adaptation of the horror master's work.

Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

June 9

The Headliner: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. No more Michael Bay to kick around, as the franchise shifts to focus on the 1990s Beast Wars spinoff series.

Warner Bros Pictures

The Flash

June 16

The Headliner: The Flash. Will this latest DC comic-book adventure overcome production delays and controversies surrounding star Ezra Miller? Warner Bros. hopes the return of Michael Keaton's Batman provides the necessary hook. Also: The latest Pixar animated feature visits a world of anthropomorphic earth, air, fire and water in Elemental; writer-director Wes Anderson brings an all-star cast to his latest comedy Asteroid City; The Blackening satirically explores tropes of Black people in horror movies, with seven friends facing a serial killer in the woods.

June 23

The Headliner: No Hard Feelings. A cash-strapped woman (Jennifer Lawrence) agrees to get paid by a couple to date their awkward teenage son, in a story destined to bring out the Problematic Police.

Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

June 30

The Headliner: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. I don't care how old Harrison Ford is, he's still a bigger badass than you, and when John Williams' fanfare plays, I will be cheering along. Also: A teenager deals with the realization that she's descended from sea monsters in the animated feature Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

July 7

The Headliner: Insidious: The Red Door. Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne return, and the kid from the original movie is now headed to college. Ah, horror franchises grow up so fast! Also: An Asian-American adoptee and her best friends go on a search for her birth mother in Joy Ride.

July 12-14

The Headliner: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1. We're all just waiting to see what kind of "no stunt doubles for me" craziness Tom Cruise will get up to as he begins the end of the Ethan Hunt saga.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie

July 21

The Headliner: Barbie. It's already been hyped and memed to death, so let's hope Greta Gerwig's movie about the classic doll (Margot Robbie) and her smooth-boy Ken (Ryan Gosling) can live up to it. Also: Cillian Murphy stars in Christopher Nolan's birth-of-the-A-bomb biopic Oppenheimer.

July 28

The Headliner: Haunted Mansion. No relation to the 2003 Eddie Murphy movie, but once again Disney tries to give another theme-park-to-movie adaptation the franchise power they found in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Aug. 4

The Headliner: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The comic-book quartet goes fully animated, from co-writer/co-director Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines). Also: Jason Statham returns for more super-shark carnage in The Meg 2: The Trench.

Aug. 11

The Headliner: Gran Turismo. Director Neill Blomkamp (District 9) turns the video game into a feature about a teen video-game player who parlays his expertise into a chance to race real-world cars.

Aug. 18

The Headliner: Blue Beetle. Iron Man worked for Marvel, so DC tries turning its own lesser-known armored superhero—Mexican teenager Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña)—into an A-list star. Also: Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx lead the voice cast in the R-rated animated comedy Strays.