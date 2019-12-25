2020 Visions 

Lucas Catania

Conn Curran, right, and Rob Bennion of Gold Standard

Want more than just a glittering ball drop out of your New Year's Eve festivities? Sure you do. Why wait in the freezing cold for a very bizarre tradition, when you could dance your way into the new year with great music at local spots? Following are some places where you can indulge in good old rock 'n' roll, big party vibes or welcome in a brand new roaring '20s era.

Where to Ring in the New '20s: Park City is the place to go, it seems, if you're looking for the ultimate Gatsby-themed party, unless somehow you live another 100 years (not likely, because of like, climate change). Some people find these 1920s-themed parties passé, but I say that when it comes time to ring in the new '20s, there's no way to not indulge in this theme. There are two different throwback parties in Park City, so choose wisely.

First, there's New Year's Eve at The Cabin Park City, featuring funk and neo-soul tunes from The Pour, with support from DJ Funkee Boss. If you're looking for something a little more jazz-themed, O.P. Rockwell's 1920s-themed entry into the 2020s features work from the gold standard of party music: Gold Standard, the jazz fusion group that, on top of delivering classic jazz tunes and covers of reworked modern hits, also infuse DJ elements into their sets. That means that between songs, the music never dies, swinging between retro chic and the modern swagger of electronic beats all night long. Revelers can come just for the music, cocktails and Gatsby-appropriate apps, or start the evening early by reserving a VIP spot for dinner in The Rockwell Listening Room. No matter what you do, it'll be a blast to the past as we move into the future.

New Year's Eve at The Cabin, 427 Main, Park City, 8 p.m., $35, 21+, facebook.com/thecabinparkcity

Gatsby Style New Year's Eve at O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main, Park City, 9 p.m. general admission, $100; 7 p.m. for VIP dinner, $175, 21+, oprockwell.com

Where to Party Massively: So it's a big, bad party you crave, huh? Luckily, there are two venues that regularly host the best of times for those who love to party. Sky SLC—local EDM hub and one of this city's most interesting venues, with its multi-tier layout and incredible light shows—will be filled with the sounds of Miami-based DJ Crespo, who has toured the world, showing off his open-format style with a sound influenced by anyone from The Roots to Skrillex. Salt Lake City-based Bangarang joins him on stage.

Or, head out to The Great Saltair for a larger-than-life party inside its massive dance hall. This is also one youth-friendly affair, with the general area being 18-and-up, while upstairs, 21-and-older folks can get a drink at Saltair's full bar. Bring your friends to live up the last minutes of 2019 with this music-packed night, featuring DJ sets from the alien-beat-infused electronica of LA-based Infected Mushroom, the mayhem of Gravedgr, the epic and dreamy Armnhmr and the EDM duo of Bonnie x Clyde. What better way to enter the new year than way out in the Utah desert in a storied ballroom losing it to good music with all your best friends?

NYE 2020: The Countdown at Sky SLC, 149 W. Pierpont Ave., 9 p.m., $25 presale; $50 day of show, 21+, skyslc.com

NYE 2020 @ The Great Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, Magna, 7 p.m., $50; $10 parking, 18+, thesaltair.com

Where to Rock Out (or Folk Out): And what about if you just want to listen to some good old folk rock, and maybe have a few laughs? The Commonwealth Room has got you covered, with a performance from Montana-based band Kitchen Dwellers. Combining lively banjo plucking with more standard string instruments, they strum out humble folk-aligned ballads. Kitchen Dwellers can carry you at break-neck speed through a song just as easily as they can pull you along gently. They'll be joined by Colorado band The Drunken Hearts (which is what everyone's heart probably will be feeling like come midnight), who will spice things up with their electrifying alt-Americana sound. If this sounds like your thing, don't miss this opportunity to be carried into 2020 by the sound of good old-fashioned guitar music. The Commonwealth Room isn't huge, and will fill up fast. CW

New Year's Eve Party w/ The Kitchen Dwellers at The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., 9 p.m., $30–$60, 21+, thecommonwealthroom.com