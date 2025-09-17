Salt Lake City has a lot of millennials, but high costs are keeping them from home ownership.

click to enlarge

The primary demographic of City Weekly readers is Millennials. And there's interesting stuff coming out from RentCafe.com about the typical Millennial. Using a fictional male who is 35 years old—he graduated from college with a master's degree in business, is tech-savvy and is optimistic about AI. He owns his home, where he lives with his partner and their dog, and is a caregiver for his parents. He spends time on YouTube watching videos and learning; loves to shop online from brands he knows and is generally optimistic about the future.

Nationally, 52.4% of the total Millennial population owns their home. But locally, that may not be the case. And about 43% of the group still has student loans—more than any other generation—with an average of $42,600 per person.

Salt Lake City has a strong Millennial presence—at about 25.4% of the metro population. Roughly 40% of the city's residents are between 20 and 39 years old. This is because we still have a growing economy, especially in the tech industry, which heavily recruits from this age group.

Another recent study by CommercialCafe.com reported that the median yearly income for Millennial households in Salt Lake City was approximately $115,000, much higher than other large cities along the Wasatch Front. Yet the reality is that the high cost of housing is keeping more Millennials away from home ownership, marrying and having children.

The average cost of a home in the capital city was somewhere between $559,700 and $572,000, depending on the source, during July. If you make $115,000 and want to put 5% down, you probably can't afford a home price higher than $345,000 at current mortgage rates. Given that statistic, a Millennial could possibly buy a condo in the city, but not a home without a huge down payment or going in with a partner to buy the average property.

Hint: use "The Rule of Three" to figure out what you could afford by dividing your gross income by three, then divide that number by 12 (months). That gives you an idea as to how much of a monthly payment you may be able to afford. In this case it would be about $3,200 a month. For those who don't own, the average rent in the city, according to RentCafe.com, is now $1,596.

How do you save for a downpayment? 1. Set a goal for how much money to save; 2. Tighten your budget; 3. Save raises or windfalls; 4. Take a second job; 5. Work with a local lender to make a plan and see if there's any local first-time buyer assistance programs.

Everyone loves house porn—looking at homes on the web. Suggestion? Use UtahRealEstate.com and nothing else. Why? Because that is the website where all properties for sale by a realtor are loaded—it's where the data starts.

Other websites will grab the data and manipulate it with their algorithms, which often are wrong when doing calculations of payments and home values.