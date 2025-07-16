Free alerts can help Utah land and property owners steer clear of title fraud scammers.

click to enlarge

Scammers and fraudsters are just a common fact of life. From credit card hackers to criminals who pretend to be family members, cops or IRS representatives, it seems everyone has been or is a potential victim of something nefarious.

One of the most costly crimes can be what is known as title fraud, or deed theft, and we're on high alert in the real estate industry. Almost weekly, I get notices from the Washington County, Park City or Salt Lake Boards of Realtors about someone pretending to be someone else trying to sell a property they don't own.

So how does this set up? The crooks look up public records of owners—of land or homes—in the county. They may or may not drive by to see what it looks like, and they simply pretend to be the owner and call a licensed real estate agent.

The fraudster might say something like: "I own this piece of land and need to sell it fast. I'll sell it now for half of what it's worth because I'm in a time crunch. Can you help?"

They go further by forging documents, showing ownership or transfer of ownership with their name on it, and forge driver's licenses or other IDs. So if you're dealing with someone via text, FaceTime or Zoom, you don't necessarily see the real documents when they photograph or hold up proof of ID/ownership to the camera.

The goal is that they can quickly "sell" the property they don't actually own, get the cash and not get caught before the whole thing unravels. If your property deed gets illegally transferred, it could be hell getting your property back without the thief encumbering your property with loans and liens you never agreed to be a part of as the true owner.

You may get phone calls or mail from companies wanting to sell you "deed insurance." Forget that! You can sign up for "Property Watch" for free through the Tax Assessor's Office, which will enable you to keep track of recorded changes to your property with free alerts you get by text or email.

This allows you to take immediate action and make sure that bogus efforts to own or encumber your property with a fake lien can be investigated and, hopefully, cleared.

I've heard stories from escrow officers around the state of ex-wives and ex-husbands, estranged family members and even neighbors who attempt to gain what isn't their right to own via fraudulent means. And some do succeed for a while, until the police and/or the courts get involved, which can take time and cost money.

It's standard at the close of escrow to sign a notice that wire fraud is rampant, alerting both buyers and sellers to the potential threats of losing their money in an instant, perhaps forever. Ugh.