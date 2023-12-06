Must-see Christmas lights and holiday displays in and around Salt Lake City

click to enlarge

Edward H. Johnson put the very first string of electric Christmas tree lights together in 1882. Johnson—Thomas Edison's friend and partner in Edison's Illumination Company—hand-wired 80 red, white and blue light bulbs and wound them around his Christmas tree.

Rocket Homes found through a recent survey that the average American spends $269 for holiday décor each year, but the great thing about holiday lights is that they can be used year in and year out. If you have a ton of money, you can hire a company like JellyFish Lighting to install permanent year-round outdoor lighting along the edges of your roof, and around windows and doors.

This time of year, darkness comes early. So, by the time many folks get off work they go shopping in the dark but often get sidetracked driving by holiday décor. Then again, families plan car tours of infamous displays, of which there are many around our state.

If walking downtown in our capitol city, check out the candy window display at Macy's. In past years I've taken part in creating two of the displays—tons of work but fabulous fun!

In Salt Lake City, I show people Christmas Street, Bible Street and Frosty's Wonderland, which are all free exhibits. Christmas Street in Sugar House started in 1947 just after World War II, when residents of Glen Arbor Street between 1500 East and 1600 East strung lights between everyone's houses and put a candle in each window. Later, a wonderful sign went up on the corner of 1500 East, which is put up every year and nicely lit.

Sadly, the sign got broken last year and one of the support poles was bent. Luckily, neighbors and fans have raised close to $10,000 to make the repairs and all will be well lit on the street as of Dec. 9. If you head west out of Christmas Street, after two blocks you will arrive at Bible Street, where each house on the street has a 4' by 8' sign lit up with a section of bible scripture about the birth of Christ.

Other Salt Lake County displays: Frosty's Winter Wonderland at 805 18th Ave; Temple Square (despite the construction); the Utah State Fairpark; Tracy Aviary's Lightwalk; the Gallivan Center; the County Equestrian Park in South Jordan; Winder Lane at 4400 West and 4100 South; Gardner Village; and Hogle Zoo's Zoo Lights.

Outside of the county, find a huge display with luminaria at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. Light the Holidays in St. George with the paid drive-thru on Mall Drive, a private home at 2183 S. Harmony Place and at Red Hills Desert Garden. Cedar City's downtown is well-lit, Spanish Fork has a drive-thru Festival of Lights and the Heber Valley Railroad's North Pole Express is a special train that includes a visit from Santa and entertainment from elves.

There are lots of light parades around the state, so just Google your destination and see what lights up!