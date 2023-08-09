A private home inspection is crucial for buyers, even on brand-new builds

click to enlarge

Now that $20,000 grants through the Utah Housing Corporation are available for 2,400 potential homebuyers who purchase new construction priced under $450,000, some lucky folks will be buying homes that might be almost finished inside. If you are so lucky as to have found something in these times of low inventory, congrats! But just know before you sign the final paperwork to close escrow, it's essential to get a full inspection.

Over the years, I've found that buyers of a new home or condo—either one about to be built or one under construction—are often not counseled to have an independent home inspection prior to closing. They generally have several meetings with the builder's reps and trust that the builder's subcontractors are terrific and will do or have done a great job. Well, not always.

Earlier this spring, I was representing buyers who were working with a developer in a newer community in south Salt Lake Valley. The husband had some building experience and went to the construction site every few days to watch the progress. As the concrete was poured and the framing started, problems began to surface.

The concrete in some places cracked immediately, and it was very noticeable with the front stairs pulling away from the house. He noticed that several beams in the roofing trusses that had been delivered to the site had large cracks in them. More things about the construction process became noticeable, and he called local officials and engineers to come inspect the work. Lo and behold, they agreed with his concerns and wrote up the builder to fix them.

Sadly, several subcontractors hid their shoddy work and continued to install broken trusses. The buyers wanted out because they had lost all faith in the builder. For a moment, the company wasn't going to allow them to bail and get their earnest money back. With a call from the buyer's attorney, the money was refunded immediately, and they bought another home.

Another time, my buyers and I found out that a home they were about to purchase had never been connected to a gas line, nor had a gas line been stubbed into the lot!

Just before closing escrow, I suggest buyers hire a home inspector to conduct a "roof to foundation" inspection. They'll ensure that the roof looks to be installed properly, the main electrical panel does not have a lot of "double tapping," the HVAC and water heater appear to be working properly, etc.

A home inspection can cost around $300 to $500, and you'll get a 30-plus page report with photos. I suggest getting a radon test if there's a basement and even a sewer line scoped to make sure the pipe wasn't cracked or isn't sagging following installation.

Be careful and protect yourself before buying any home or condo—new or used. It will save you a ton of money in the long run.