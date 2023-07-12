A dip in rent prices is good news for Salt Lakers facing eviction

click to enlarge

Realtor.com reports that, for the first time in three years, U.S. rent prices have taken a dip downward, in large part due to cooling inflation and a steadier job market. May's median rent was $1,739—a $3 increase from April, but an overall 0.5% decrease compared to May 2022.

Rent is expected to ease through 2023 and into 2024, but it all depends on location. Areas in the South and West saw year-over-year decreases in rent in May, but costs are rising in the Northeast and Midwest, largely due to stronger labor markets and continued affordability, respectively.

This information probably doesn't help anyone about to be evicted. The pandemic-era rent relief has ended and, now, folks are not going to get money from the government to stay in their rentals. But don't panic—there are agencies across the state that may be able to help. I could list them all here, but it's easier to start by calling 211—the official information and referral nonprofit that can direct you to financial/emergency assistance in your area.

If you have received an eviction notice to vacate your property, you do have rights. First, don't ignore the notice, and read it carefully. Your landlord may give you an option to come up with past-due rents. Second, there's always a deadline as to when you must move out: three business days for non-payment and 15 days if you aren't renewing your lease.

Sometimes, your landlord may not want you to move out but needs you to fix a problem you may have caused, such as repairing a door or window you've broken or cleaning up the property from detritus you've collected. In that case, you should document the problem and how you solved it.

If your landlord is a putz and won't respond to you, I'd suggest calling a mediator to help communicate between the two of you. There's utahdisputeresolution.org for anywhere in the state and Utah Community Action (mediation@utahca.org) for Salt Lake County. In these cases, the nonprofits can answer questions and even help intervene to keep you in the property if you can come up with a plan that the landlord will accept.

As of July 5, Zumper.com reported that the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Salt Lake City is $1,299, which is a 4% increase compared to the previous year. Rent.com reports that rents are slightly higher, with 1-bedrooms going for an average of $1,397 and 2-bedrooms at $1,771.

The ideal is that rent and utilities should only take up one-third of your income. But sadly, for some, it's eating up 50% or more of monthly income if you're a low-end wage earner.

Thousands of new apartments will be completed in SLC this year, so we can hope that, with more competition, rents may come down!