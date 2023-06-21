Utah's transportation planners want residents to weigh in on growth and traffic plans

click to enlarge

We love our cars, don't we? As our state grows, so does our need to address traffic around the state. To help plan for future transportation improvement, six groups—the Cache Metro Planning Org. (CMPO), Dixie Metro Planning Org. (Dixie MPO), Mountainland Association of Governments (MAG), Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Wasatch Front Regional Council (WFRC)—are sponsoring a state survey to find out about how, when, where and why you travel in and around the state.

You may have heard that UDOT is turning the Bangerter Highway into a full-blown freeway. Currently, there are new freeway-style interchanges planned for 2700 West, 13400 South, 9800 South and 4700 South, which will eliminate stoplights at four more intersections on the current highway. UDOT argues this is needed because roughly 60,000 drivers use the road daily, but double that is expected by 2040 as the southwest corner of the valley continues to explode with commercial and residential growth.

UTA plans to add double-track sections to the FrontRunner commuter rail line over the next six years (and eventually electrification) to increase service frequency. And more lanes will be added to Interstate 15 from Farmington's Shepard Lane to Salt Lake City's 400 South.

The transportation department has presented a few options for I-15. They're looking to have five standard freeway lanes in each direction, and between two and four express lanes that can change direction for morning and afternoon commutes. Residents along the I-15 corridor may lose homes, businesses and park spaces in the Guadalupe, Fairpark, Rose Park, Poplar Grove and Woods Cross areas. This opens up a huge debate between property owners and the government, because if home and business owners don't want to sell, they could lose their land in a public seizure, which is supposed to give fair market value for those properties.

In 1926—when the numbered system of U.S. highways was created—the corridor we call I-15 was known as US 91, and for much of its path, 1-15 has followed the old US 91. Construction on I-15 began in 1957, with a segment of the interstate between Los Angeles and Las Vegas opening to traffic in 1966.

In the 1960s, the north-south section built in Davis County led to Layton becoming a new commercial hub. It made a huge difference in growth in Centerville, Farmington and Kaysville.

Interstate 15 construction continued through the 1970s, with a final segment completed in 1990.

As Utah grows, the state will need better transportation options. The six groups sponsoring the survey are asking random folks to participate and describe how, where and when they travel each day.

Participants are also entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card. Find more info at guidingourgrowth.utah.gov