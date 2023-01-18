 What to do with your home if you're leaving Utah | Urban Living
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

What to do with your home if you're leaving Utah

Urban Living

Posted By on January 18, 2023, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

I don't know if it's due to all the snow we've had, or the dread prediction that the Great Salt Lake will be dead within five years and the subsequent dust storms will kill us all, but I've already had numerous clients contact me this year wanting to relocate out of Utah. The good news is I have a huge network of real estate agents around the country whom I've met and worked with over the years that I can hook them up with or find to help them transition to a new locale.

It's scary to just "pick up and go" in general if you don't have a network of friends and family in your planned destination, so having a Realtor as your first friend can lessen some of the fear. A seasoned broker will be able to, in advance, counsel you on types of housing found in that destination and pricing of said housing and provide practical referrals to school data if you have or plan to have kids, utility companies and recycling options, mortgage brokers, great restaurants, transportation options, local festivals and farmers markets.

Some folks will need to sell their home to relocate, while others might opt to rent out their property here in Utah in case they don't like where they landed and later want to move back into their home or condo.

I know a great property manager who'll help you find trustworthy tenants by checking their credit and criminal history. They'll sign agreements with you as to what repairs you'll authorize if something goes wrong and set a limit where you don't want to be disturbed if, say, a repair costs less than $500. They'll take out their monthly management fee (maybe 10%, but that's negotiable) and deposit the rental income into your bank account each month.

The most important thing, if you wish to rent out your home, is to talk to a CPA. If you turn a personal residence into a rental, there's a certain time allowed regarding capital gains on any profits of a sale, so check first what you should plan for in the future as far as taxes are concerned. And, talk to an attorney to decide if you want to put the property into an LLC and/or your living trust.

You have to stage a home to sell it these days—it's just standard practice. In winter, make sure to keep snow removed from walkways, keep the windows clean to let in as much light as possible, deep clean your appliances and the home itself and declutter. Don't overwhelm potential buyers with scents from too many burning candles. Light the gas fireplace for showings (if you have one).

Keep the temperature around 70 degrees, put on mellow music and create a vibe that the home is warm and inviting. Throw a soft lap blanket on the sofa with an open book to convey the impression of comfort. With the market adjusting downward, you have to step up your game to sell.

Trending

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

Latest in Urban Living

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2023 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation