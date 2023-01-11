2023 wish list for Salt Lake City

click to enlarge

How you doin' on your New Year's resolutions? Given up the spa membership yet? LOL.

I don't make resolutions; I just attempt to change habits. And I spend some of my time daydreaming about what I could change in the world if I had superpowers!

Many have published their resolutions on social media, but I haven't seen many "wish lists" out there, so here is mine for 2023:

Wish: Legislators need to get real about saving the Great Salt Lake. Latest news is it will be gone in five years if we don't take extreme action. Throwing a few million dollars at the problem to "study it" ain't gonna help in the immediate future, nor is the great snowpack we are chalking up this year.

Wish: We should take lessons from other states that pay farmers not to grow crops, since more than 80% of Utah's water goes toward crops like alfalfa. Maybe if we did that for the next five years, our lake would come back, and our air would be saved.

Wish: Local mayors in Salt Lake County must quit saying, "We have enough beds for the unsheltered," when I know we do not. My wife volunteers on the streets helping this population and works with many of our local heroes, such as Black Lives Matter Utah, Unsheltered Utah and O.U.Rs. (Our Unsheltered Relatives). Building a campus of mini homes is going to help the clients of the Other Side Academy, but not the general population of the unsheltered.

Wish: Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County and the State of Utah have helped fund and build senior citizen housing, but it's almost impossible trying to make a dent in the urgent need for those over 55 living on fixed incomes. The Utah Non-Profit Housing Corp. operates six projects for age 55+ and 17 for those 62+ but is barely making a dent in the crisis and need for affordable senior housing due to demand and lack of funds. They are the largest nonprofit developer of affordable multifamily housing for the past 50 years, but they can barely keep up with demand. Come on, Governor, let's make senior housing a priority in this state!

Wish: It's about time public transportation in this state is free and funded by our financially abundant state coffers. And, to go back to helping the unsheltered population, it would be a miracle if UTA could run buses, light rail and trains on major holidays.

It's great if there's a bed at a shelter, but how is a person without transportation (and say, in a wheelchair) going to get there? UTA staff and drivers are great folks, and even this kind of steady work is seeing it hard to hire drivers. Let's increase pay for these rock stars of transportation and make sure service is available on holidays—not just for the unsheltered, but those forced to work blue-collar jobs on holidays.