Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!

If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!

In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?

Salt Lake City and other municipalities have rules about snow removal on public sidewalks that you may be unaware of, but which you'll learn about if the civil enforcement cops leave a warning or even a ticket because you didn't shovel after each storm.

Generally, it's your neighbor who's going to make a report that your sidewalks aren't cleared of snow. Then, an enforcement officer may come by and will usually post a warning note on your door knob (at least for the first infraction). In Salt Lake City, the rules are pretty clear:

• Remove snow from the public sidewalks and curb ramps abutting your property to make a clear path of at least 42 inches wide within 24 hours after snow has ceased falling. Ice shall be removed to bare pavement or made as level as possible and treated with ice melt, sand or similar material.

• You cannot move snow into the street or onto sidewalks from your property.

• You are asked to be good citizens and clear any snow that may be blocking an accessibility ramp, fire hydrant or catch basin.

If you are caught shoveling onto the street, or not shoveling, the officer can give you a warning or a fine, and if you ignore that, you'll get more fines. If your walks are less than 200 feet long, fines are $50 the first 24 hours and up to $100 for up to 72 hours. If more than 200 feet long, the fines range from $100 to $200, according to City Code 14.20.070.

In Salt Lake City, to report a violation in your neighborhood, phone 801-535-7225. Make sure you have the exact address to report and, if it's a business, the name of the business. You can also go online to report at slc.gov/buildingservices/civil-enforcement or through the SLC Mobile app.

On its website, the city states: "The ordinance protects the safety of every individual in SLC. It is important that the snow be removed from your sidewalk so people are able to walk and ride safely out of vehicular traffic. Under ADA regulations, accessibility to sidewalks for disabled individuals is required."

Imagine being in a wheelchair or having to use a walker or cane to get from one place to another when the sidewalks are covered in snow and ice—impossible!

And know that if you are a tenant and not the property owner, you are still required by city ordinance to remove the snow and ice from the sidewalks around your property—or be subject to potential fines. The enforcers take photos and rely on citizens to report violations.