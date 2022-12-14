Declutter your home for a post-holiday sale.

click to enlarge

It's that time of the year when minimalists turn into maximalists. For those who celebrate the holidays, we find our larders filling up with homemade jam or liquor, gifts from friends and neighbors, packages hidden or under a tree and winter clothing piled everywhere on top of ski boots and poles.

It's also the time of year right after Thanksgiving and heading into Hanukkah and Christmas when some folk think, "This place is too small—we've got to find a bigger place to live in this new year!"

Once the festivities are done, it's time to declutter and purge if you're planning to sell in the new year. You can read up on how to do it by watching a video or reading a book by Marie Kondo, the famous Japanese organizing consultant, or you can hire a local pro like Linda Hilton and her company, Sortingthrough.com, in Salt Lake.

Hilton has been helping people organize, purge and donate contents of houses for several years and is a licensed professional organizer. In January of every year, she has a 30-day cure to help you defrag (my word) your home.

She starts in a way that makes me smile by letting me believe I can declutter by suggesting on Day 1 to simply find a cardboard box. That's easy! I can do that!

On Day 2, you put a piece of clothing in the box that you want to donate to someone who needs it more than you. Get the idea?

If you can't do it yourself, Hilton and her team will, at an hourly rate, help you organize, pack, plan a yard sale, find movers, shredders or storage for you, donate unneeded items, hook you up with consignment stores or give you referrals for junk disposal and recycling services.

Frankly, my last move was overwhelming. I had a basement full of crap dating all the way back to college, a mix of treasured items and family keepsakes, as well as boxes and boxes of paperwork along with camping equipment, Burning Man stuff, staging items, collectables—you name it.

As time grew closer and closer to moving, I found myself paralyzed as to what I could pack, throw out/donate and store. I literally would go downstairs and just stare at my stuff. I finally called Linda and she patiently—and without judgment—put her hands on virtually every item or box down there and simply asked: "Keep? Donate? Throw out?"

After three sessions, we had the whole basement cleaned out and all the items on their way to a new but smaller storage (rental) facility, various charities, a local consignment store or the dumpster.

She was worth every penny and although I was quite embarrassed when I introduced her to my piles of detritus, I was completely joyful as we got into the pattern of packing and purging.

Buyers want to picture themselves in your home, so after the holidays, pack up your décor, organize the closets and cupboards and purge. Make your home open, light and neu